Jaipur: Intern doctors stage protest over stipend

Demanding increase in the stipend, a group representing MBBS intern doctors launched a protest here on Thursday. Five intern doctors are sitting on indefinite hunger strike, while 40 others are on indefinite strike at the SMS medical college in Jaipur. President, All Rajasthan Intern Doctor Association, Dr Vinay Prakash Sharma said an intern or junior resident is given a stipend of Rs 7,000 per month and there has been no increase in this amount for many years. “The amount is lowest if compared to other states. Interns are getting up to Rs 30,000 stipend in other states but the amount is just 7,000 in Rajasthan which should be increased to 30,000 per month,” he said.

Sharma said that there are 1,350 MBBS interns in 8 government medical colleges in Rajasthan and nearly 50 are participating in the dharna and rest are on work. He said that interns should also get a hazardous work incentive for COVID-19 duty.

“We do not want patients to suffer therefore a group representing all the junior residents is on dharna and other junior residents are on work. So far, there is no response from the government side and if the situation remains like this, our agitation will continue indefinitely,” Sharma said. He said the association has been raising the demand for several months but the government did not any action taken in this matter..