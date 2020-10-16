Left Menu
Development News Edition

Transport for London offered further 1 bln stg bailout by government -Sky News

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 01:13 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 01:13 IST
Transport for London offered further 1 bln stg bailout by government -Sky News

The British government is offering Transport for London (TfL) a further 1 billion pounds ($1.29 billion) bailout with demands that the transport operator raise fares and curb the remaining free travel entitlements for children and pensioners, Sky News reported on Thursday.

TfL, which runs the city's transport system, has been told by ministers to introduce the reforms if it is to secure a bailout package, Sky News reported. TfL's income was down by 90% because people avoided public transportation at the height of the novel coronavirus pandemic between March and July. TfL was bailed out by the central government when its finances came under pressure in the crisis.

The government is demanding the extension of London's congestion charge zone as a part of the bailout proposal, the Sky report https://bit.ly/2H1T8Sl said. “We continue to discuss our immediate funding requirements with the government and hope these discussions can be concluded successfully soon, so we can help London through this next phase of the pandemic," a TfL spokesman said.

“We are doing what we can to minimise costs and aim to continue operating a full service across our network while our funding discussions continue.” The Department of Transport did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, London Mayor Sadiq Khan had called for a 5.7 billion pounds bailout package for TfL in an attempt to keep the capital's transport system going for the next 18 months. ($1 = 0.7752 pounds)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

LG expands its free content streaming service to OLED and NanoCell TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Swimming-Multiple world champion Pellegrini tests positive for COVID-19

Multiple world swimming champion Federica Pellegrini has contracted COVID-19, the Italian said in a social media post on Thursday. The 32-year-old, who intends to take part in her fifth and final Olympic Games in Tokyo next year, was due to...

Coronavirus exposure risk on airplanes very low, U.S. defense study finds

The risk of exposure to the coronavirus on flights is very low, a U.S. Department of Defense study released on Thursday found, a positive sign for the airline industry as it tries to rebound from the pandemics crushing effect on travel. Whe...

Despite challenges from COVID-19, state govt trying to make Raj an ideal state: Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said despite the challenges arising out of coronavirus pandemic, the state government is trying to make Rajasthan an ideal state while carrying out economic reforms with proper utilisation of resource...

Foreign lawyers for 'Hotel Rwanda' hero say they have been denied access to him

Foreign lawyers of Paul Rusesabagina, depicted as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwandas 1994 genocide, say they have been stopped from seeing their client who is under detention in the central African country.A political dissident who h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020