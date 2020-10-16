Left Menu
China stocks set for weekly rise on upbeat data, policy support

** "The market found support in the country's relatively robust consumption recovery during the Golden Week holiday," said Zheng Zichun, an analyst with AVIC Securities. ** Investors cheered latest upbeat trade data showing China's imports grew at their fastest pace this year in September.

China stocks were on track to end the week firmer, buoyed by fresh policy support and upbeat data that pointed to an economic recovery from the COVID-19 fallout, despite a slight easing on the day after heavy selling in consumer and healthcare players.

** The CSI300 index was down 0.6% at 4,772.37 points at the end of the morning session on Friday, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% to 3,322.85 points. ** Dragging the market lower, the CSI300 consumer staples index and the CSI300 healthcare index both slipped 1.1% by midday.

** For the week, the CSI300 gained 1.9% and was poised for its third straight weekly gain, while SSEC was up 1.6%. ** "The market found support in the country's relatively robust consumption recovery during the Golden Week holiday," said Zheng Zichun, an analyst with AVIC Securities.

** Investors cheered latest upbeat trade data showing China's imports grew at their fastest pace this year in September. New bank loans grew more than expected in September, fuelled by a jump in corporate loans. ** Beijing's continued policy support for its capital markets also helped boost risk appetite earlier in the week.

** China said it will extend its initial public offering (IPOs) reforms to all parts of its stock markets at an appropriate time. ** Though analysts urged caution given various uncertainties.

** The A-share market could remain range-bound ahead of the U.S. elections, which could cause fluctuations in the U.S. stock market, while investors are still cautious over geopolitical tensions including Sino-Indian border dispute and the tensions in Taiwan strait, AVIC Securities' Zheng said. ** Morgan Stanley analysts said in a report that investors should keep an eye on the U.S. election outcome, China's fifth plenum later this month and earnings results in the third quarter.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.8% to 24,347.65 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.3% to 9,887.15.

