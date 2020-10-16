Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Bank of India MD & CEO Rajkiran Rai is new chairman of IBA

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 16:46 IST
Union Bank of India MD & CEO Rajkiran Rai is new chairman of IBA

Indian Banks' Association (IBA) on Friday said Union Bank of India's MD and CEO Rajkiran Rai G has been elected as the association's chairman for the term 2020-21

“The managing committee of IBA at its meeting held on October 16, 2020 elected Rajkiran Rai G, Managing Director and CEO, Union Bank of India as the chairman, IBA for the term 2020-21,” a release said

State Bank of India's Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara has been elected as the deputy chairman of the association.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Cascade tripping at MSETCL sub-stations led to power outage in Mumbai on October 12: Tata Power

The power outage of October 12 in Mumbai was because of cascade tripping at the sub-stations and transmission lines of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company MSETCL, said Tata Power, assisting a central team in a probe into the ...

BJP demands Telangana Minister KTR's resignation alleging he failed to fulfil duties during floods

Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday demanded the resignation of Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao KTR for allegedly failing to fulfil his duties during the recent floods in the state....

Not easy to be in bio-bubbles, could affect mental health: Waqar Younis

Pakistans bowling coach and former captain Waqar Younis is concerned about the mental health of players as they endure isolating bio-secure bubbles to play cricket internationally or domestically in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Waqa...

Dalit teen gang-raped in Kanpur village: Police

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by two men in a village in Sachendi area of Kanpur district, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday night when the girl had gone outside a field to attend natures c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020