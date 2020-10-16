Left Menu
Development News Edition

Religare Finvest settles case with Sebi

Religare Finvest has settled with markets regulator Sebi a case of alleged violation of takeover as well as prohibition of insider trading norms in the matter of Deccan Chronicle Holdings back in 2012.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:10 IST
Religare Finvest settles case with Sebi

Religare Finvest has settled with markets regulator Sebi a case of alleged violation of takeover as well as prohibition of insider trading norms in the matter of Deccan Chronicle Holdings back in 2012. The company has paid Rs 13.80 lakh as settlement charges. The case relates to alleged violation of SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) or takeover norms and PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations.

The watchdog had conducted a probe to ascertain whether then Deccan Chronicle Holdings' promoters had made any fraudulent pledging of shares and whether adequate disclosures had been made during the October 2011 to December 2012 period. It was found that the then promoters of the company had pledged 3 crore shares constituting 14.37 per cent stake with Religare Finvest in July 2012, according to an order issued on Friday.

As per the irrevocable power of attorney dated June 1, 2012, the shares were deposited with Religare Finvest acting as the depository participant on June 2, 2012. These shares were encumbered at the time of entering into the agreement on June 1. Later, Religare Finvest had invoked the pledged 3 crore shares on August 2, 2012. On both occasions, requisite disclosures were not made, as per the regulator.

The settlement order comes after Religare Finvest Ltd filed an application with the regulator proposing to settle the matter neither admitting nor denying the findings of fact of the case. The High Powered Advisory Committee (HPAC) recommended that the case may be settled on payment of Rs 13,80,591 towards settlement terms as proposed by Religare Finvest. The recommendation was approved by a panel of Whole Time Members of Sebi on September 28, 2020.

Subsequently, Religare Finvest paid the money and settled the case..

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

US industrial production fell a sharp 0.6% in September

US industrial production fell 0.6 per cent in September, the weakest showing since industrial output tumbled in the spring when the economy was slowed by widespread lockdowns resulting from the coronavirus. The Federal Reserve reported Frid...

Assam SP sent to 5 days' police custody in exam paper leak scam

A local court on Friday remanded Kumar Sanjit Krishna, an SP who was arrested in connection with the Assam Police job exam paper leak scam, to five days police custody. The CID arrested the Assam Police Service ASP officer, who is the broth...

NFL-Colts close practice facility after positive COVID-19 tests

The Indianapolis Colts closed their practice facility on Friday after several members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19, the National Football League team said. The Colts did not say how many tests had been positive and added...

Delhi court awards varying jail terms to 13 ISIS operatives

A Delhi court Friday awarded varying jail terms to 13&#160;persons for being the members of terror organisation ISIS and hatching&#160;a criminal conspiracy to establish its base in India by recruiting Muslim youths through different social...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020