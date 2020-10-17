Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cold storage real estate stock seen rising up to 1,500 mn sq ft by 2023: Report

Following the COVID-19 outbreak, CBRE ssid the cold storage segment is expected to witness robust demand on the back of a surge in online grocery and fresh food sales. Online Food Delivery (OFD) revenues in India are likely to grow by more than 60 per cent by 2023 and increasing demand for OFD services will further boost the overall cold storage capacity, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 17:38 IST
Cold storage real estate stock seen rising up to 1,500 mn sq ft by 2023: Report
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The rising demand for food and groceries on e-commerce platforms will fuel the growth in the cold storage business, property consultant CBRE has said, and estimated that the total storage capacity as well as the real estate space in this segment will double by 2023. In its report on the cold storage segment, the consultant said that the overall cold storage real estate stock stood at 750–800 million square feet in 2018 and is expected to rise to 1,400–1,500 million sq ft by 2023. The overall cold storage capacity in 2018 stood at 37–39 million tonnes and is expected to double to 70–75 million tonnes by 2023. Anshuman Magazine, chairman, India and South East Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE, said, "Cold storage facilities play an integral role in improving the shelf life of products and are an important enabler for several industries working across fresh food production and delivery; along with healthcare and other products such as flowers and chemicals." Considering the potential of the cold storage segment in the country, he said consumer/industry-led factors in India would continue to attract the interest of leading players in the coming years. Following the COVID-19 outbreak, CBRE ssid the cold storage segment is expected to witness robust demand on the back of a surge in online grocery and fresh food sales.

Online Food Delivery (OFD) revenues in India are likely to grow by more than 60 per cent by 2023 and increasing demand for OFD services will further boost the overall cold storage capacity, it added. The demand for cold storage is being further fuelled by a wider omni-channel distribution of F&G (food and groceries) across tier I and tier II cities in the country. The emergence of the 'cloud kitchen' concept is also likely to boost demand for cold storage facilities. Ram Chandnani, Managing Director, Advisory and Transaction Services India, CBRE South Asia, said, "The cold storage segment has the potential to positively impact the ecosystem around the F&B (food and beverages) industry." "In this age of digitisation and improved internet access, we expect the demand for OFD services in both rural and urban areas to grow and further propel the demand for CS facilities in India," he added. Abhinav Joshi, Head of Research, CBRE India, said increasing urbanisation and a rise in retail food processing have been accelerating the demand for products that need efficient cold storage facilities. "Local grocery and departmental stores are also becoming smarter and developing innovative ways to deliver food, thus expanding the market for OFD services and consequently cold storage facilities," he added.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Get tested for COVID-19 before Durga Puja, Assam govt urges priests

The Assam government on Saturday urged priests in the state to get themselves tested for COVID-19 before the Durga Puja to ensure that devotees are not infected with the virus. The government has made it mandatory for priests to get tested ...

IPL 13: Anrich Nortje aims Akhtar's record after delivering fastest ever IPL ball

South African and Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje is eyeing to break the fastest recorded delivery in all of the cricket after clocking a speed of 156.22 kmh against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. Interestingly, Nortje had bowled the sec...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered the biggest election victory for her centre-left Labour Party in half a century as voters rewarded her for a decisive response to COVID-19. Her go hard, go early approach has eliminated locally spread...

Shoppers in 85 percent of Indian towns place orders in Snapdeal's "Kum Mein Dum" sale

Gurugram Haryana India, October 17 ANINewsVoir Snapdeal, Indias leading e-commerce marketplace, shared early highlights of its first Kum Mein Dum Diwali Sale, which kicked off yesterday. Reflecting the increasing depth of e-commerce in Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020