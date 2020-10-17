Gold worth Rs 2.16 cr seized from air passengers; 3 held

Chennai, Oct 17(PTI): A total of 4.1 kgs of gold worth Rs 2.16 crore have been seized from plane passengers upon arrival at the airport here from Dubai, Customs officials said on Saturday. Three people have been arrested in this connection, they said.

Acting on inputs, the sleuths intercepted 14 passengers and recovered the gold concealed in their rectum, an official press release said. Asked as to why only three were arrested instead of all the 14, a senior official told PTI that the three were repeat offenders while the rest were first-time offenders who were warned and let go.

A couple of days ago, gold worth Rs 40 lakh was seized in two separate incidents at the airport and one person arrested in this connection.