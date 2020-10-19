Left Menu
Development News Edition

Upbeat earnings lift European stocks, glitch hits trading in some markets

European third-quarter earnings are forecast to recover from a pandemic-led slump, with analysts expecting companies on the STOXX 600 to report an average 36.7% drop, compared with a 51% drop in the previous quarter, according to Refinitiv data. Also lending support was hopes of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year and a fresh U.S. stimulus package before the November presidential election.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 15:26 IST
Upbeat earnings lift European stocks, glitch hits trading in some markets

European stocks rose on Monday as strong earnings updates from Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer and Dutch firm Philips overshadowed worries about fresh coronavirus restrictions across the continent. Morning trading in some European markets, including Paris' CAC 40 and Amsterdam's AEX, was hit by a technical issue at exchange operator Euronext, which halted trading in all its cash and derivatives products.

The CAC 40 was up 0.8% at 4,976.15 points before the halt, while other European bourses pared some gains. The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.6%, recovering much of last week's losses.

Julius Baer gained 5.4% after it indicated an improvement in profitability for the first nine months of 2020 as client activity increased and it cut costs. The broader financial services sector rose 1.2%, with Credit Suisse and UBS up between 2.8% and 4.2%.

Health technology company Philips reported a better-than-expected jump in core earnings. European third-quarter earnings are forecast to recover from a pandemic-led slump, with analysts expecting companies on the STOXX 600 to report an average 36.7% drop, compared with a 51% drop in the previous quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

Also lending support was hopes of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year and a fresh U.S. stimulus package before the November presidential election. "Markets, for now, are merely relieved that at least the two sides continue to talk," wrote Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda.

That encouraged investors to look past concerns about new curbs in various parts of Europe and their impact on a nascent economic recovery. As daily cases in Italy hit a new record over the weekend, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gave mayors the power to shut public squares from 9 p.m. to halt gatherings. Meanwhile, Britain's government scientific adviser said the country needs to impose a three-week period of national lockdown restrictions.

"A double-dip recession in Europe could have knock-on effects across the world, including Asia and is very much an ignored unknown," wrote Halley. Danone, the world's largest yoghurt maker, advanced 1.4% as it reinstated its forecasts for 2020 and said it was launching a review of its assets.

Swedish defence company Saab sank 11.4% to the bottom of STOXX 600 after it reported a fall in third-quarter profit and could not confirm its previous financial outlook for the year.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Indian-origin man arrested in Canada for alleged involvement in transnational telephone scams

A 22-year-old Indian-origin man in Canada has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a series of transnational telephone scams, where he was recruited by overseas scammers to process and launder locally-received money, according to a ...

Swiss report 8,737 new coronavirus cases over the weekend

The number of new coronavirus infections rose by 8,737 over the weekend, data httpswww.bag.admin.chbagenhomekrankheitenausbrueche-epidemien-pandemienaktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemiennovel-covsituation-schweiz-und-international.html from Switzer...

Saudi woman in Guinness book for the world’s largest coffee painting

A Saudi Arabian artist has entered her name in the Guinness Book of World Records by drawing the worlds largest coffee painting using expired granules, becoming the first woman from the kingdom to achieve the feat. Ohud Abdullah Almalkis co...

The Rockefeller Foundation Awards New Grants to Scale up COVID-19 Testing in India

New York, United States NewsVoir To support the expansion of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing across India, The Rockefeller Foundation announced two new grants to The Center for Cellular and Molecular Platforms and PATH. The grants, tot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020