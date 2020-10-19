Left Menu
Development News Edition

BDR Pharma launches generic pulmonary fibrosis drug in India

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) BDR Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has launched the generic version of Nintedanib drug for treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). The generic version of the drug has been launched under the brand name 'Nintenib' in the country. IPF is a lung disorder where there is scarring of the lungs due to an unknown cause, BDR Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 18:05 IST
BDR Pharma launches generic pulmonary fibrosis drug in India
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

BDR Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has launched the generic version of Nintedanib drug for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). The generic version of the drug has been launched under the brand name 'Nintenib' in the country.

IPF is a lung disorder where there is scarring of the lungs due to an unknown cause, BDR Pharmaceuticals said in a statement. "We are proud to launch the generic version of the drug for lung fibrosis in India especially during a time when there is an ardent need of the medicine for COVID-19 patients," BDR Pharmaceuticals CMD Dharmesh Shah said. The company's drug is priced at Rs 750 (100 mg) and Rs 900 (150 mg) for a pack of 10 tablets, the company said.

Currently, there are two clinical trials being conducted to study the safety and efficacy of Nintedanib for the treatment of moderately to critically ill COVID-19 patients suffering from IPF, it added.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Bypolls: Fight between Cong& BJP in RR Nagar, triangular

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday said it would be a straight fight between the Congress and the ruling BJP in R R Nagar constituency during the November 3 bypolls and a triangular contest in Sira, wh...

JICA to share Japanese expertise in track maintenance, rail welding with IR

Japanese expertise in indicator-based methods and ultrasonic detection will be shared with India for track maintenance and rail welding, as part of coordination between the Railway Ministry and the Japan International Cooperation Agency, JI...

Wayne Rooney tests negative for COVID-19

Former England striker Wayne Rooney on Monday announced that he has tested negative for COVID-19. However, Rooney also added that he is angry after being forced into self-isolation. The 34-year-old is currently essaying the role of player-c...

One terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

One unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Shopian on Monday, said Kashmir Zone Police. Earlier in the day, the encounter between the terrorists and security forces started at Melhora area of Shopian.P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020