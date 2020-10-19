BDR Pharma launches generic pulmonary fibrosis drug in India

BDR Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has launched the generic version of Nintedanib drug for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). The generic version of the drug has been launched under the brand name 'Nintenib' in the country.

IPF is a lung disorder where there is scarring of the lungs due to an unknown cause, BDR Pharmaceuticals said in a statement. "We are proud to launch the generic version of the drug for lung fibrosis in India especially during a time when there is an ardent need of the medicine for COVID-19 patients," BDR Pharmaceuticals CMD Dharmesh Shah said. The company's drug is priced at Rs 750 (100 mg) and Rs 900 (150 mg) for a pack of 10 tablets, the company said.

Currently, there are two clinical trials being conducted to study the safety and efficacy of Nintedanib for the treatment of moderately to critically ill COVID-19 patients suffering from IPF, it added.