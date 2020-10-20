Left Menu
Development News Edition

ACC shares gain nearly 4 pc after earnings announcement

The company on Monday reported a 20.25 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 363.85 crore for the third quarter ended September 30. The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a profit of Rs 302.56 crore in the same quarter a year ago, ACC said in a BSE filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 11:51 IST
ACC shares gain nearly 4 pc after earnings announcement

Shares of cement maker ACC rose nearly 4 per cent on Tuesday after the company reported a 20.25 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30. The stock jumped 3.78 per cent to Rs 1,622 -- its 52-week high -- on the BSE.

On the NSE, it gained 3.80 per cent to Rs 1,622.10 -- its one year high. The company on Monday reported a 20.25 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 363.85 crore for the third quarter ended September 30.

The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a profit of Rs 302.56 crore in the same quarter a year ago, ACC said in a BSE filing. Its total revenue from operations was marginally up to Rs 3,537.31 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,528.31 crore in the year-ago period.

ACC Managing Director and CEO Sridhar Balakrishnan said its "volumes and sales have bounced back to prior-year levels. Our efficiency and cost reduction plans have helped drive significant margin expansion during the quarter"..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Losing control? Norway's oil workers fear for future as rigs go remote

A shift to operating oil rigs remotely from land, which has been accelerated by lower crude prices, has rekindled concerns among Norwegian unions over the impact on the safety of offshore workers and the loss of well-paid jobs.These fears w...

Polish economy may tank this year, shrink again in 2021 -c.banker

Polands economy may shrink up to twice as fast as the government forecasts this year and then fail to grow as expected in 2021 if COVID-19 continues to spread there at a rapid pace, a central banker said.With the countrys health system unde...

Japan ramping up pressure on China over South China Sea: Report

Japenese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday agreed with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc to cooperate on regional issues including the disputed South China Sea SCS. Speaking to media in Hanoi, Suga described the pact with Vi...

Japan will take steps to guard against Olympics cyberattacks

Japan said on Tuesday it would take countermeasures to ensure next years Tokyo Olympics are not derailed by cyberattacks after Britain and the United States accused Russia of orchestrating efforts to disrupt the Games. Olympics organisers r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020