Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures gain as deadline for fresh stimulus looms

Uncertainty over the fiscal stimulus weighed on Wall Street's main indexes on Monday, with analysts expecting market turbulence to increase with only two weeks left until Election Day. Meanwhile, third-quarter earnings season gathered momentum with companies including property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc, consumer products giant Procter & Gamble Co and jet maker Lockheed Martin scheduled to report results before the bell.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 16:05 IST
US STOCKS-Futures gain as deadline for fresh stimulus looms

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday on expectations that Washington lawmakers would be able to settle their differences for an economic stimulus bill to pass before the Nov. 3 presidential elections.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin will talk again on Tuesday, after a 53-minute telephone conversation on Monday "continued to narrow their differences" about the coronavirus aid package, a Pelosi spokesman said on Twitter. Uncertainty over the fiscal stimulus weighed on Wall Street's main indexes on Monday, with analysts expecting market turbulence to increase with only two weeks left until Election Day.

Meanwhile, third-quarter earnings season gathered momentum with companies including property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc, consumer products giant Procter & Gamble Co and jet maker Lockheed Martin scheduled to report results before the bell. Of the 50 S&P 500 companies that have reported results, 86% have topped expectations for earnings, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Netflix Inc added 0.9% in premarket trading as investors awaited the stay-at-home winner's membership additions in the third quarter. International Business Machines Corp edged past estimates for quarterly revenue, bolstered by higher demand for its cloud services. IBM shares, however, fell 2.9% after the company stayed away from issuing a current-quarter forecast, citing economic uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 06:17 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis rose 0.50% to 28,241 points and S&P 500 E-minis were up 0.58% to 3,442.5 points. Nasdaq 100 E-minis gained 0.63% to 11,723 points.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE from upcoming 5G networks

Swedish regulators on Tuesday banned the use of telecom equipment from Chinas Huawei and ZTE in its 5G network ahead of the spectrum auction scheduled for next month.The Swedish Post and Telecom Authority PTS said httpswww.pts.seennewspress...

R Narayan appointed as president of FICCI-CMSME

New Delhi India, October 20 ANINewsVoir R Narayan, Founder and CEO, Power2SME has been elected as President of Confederation of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises CMSME, an affiliated body under the umbrella of the Federation of Indian Cha...

Kenya: KNUT demands 20 percent pay raise to cushion teachers from COVID-19 effects

To cushion its members from inflation and COVID-19 effects, the Kenya National Union of Teachers KNUT has demanded a pay raise of up to 200 percent, according to a news report by Nation.In a move likely to jolt the Teachers Service Commissi...

Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE from upcoming 5G networks

Sweden on Tuesday banned on security grounds the use of telecom equipment from Chinas Huawei and ZTE in its 5G network ahead of a spectrum auction scheduled for next month, joining other European nations that have restricted the role of Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020