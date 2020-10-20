Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global shares mixed as U.S. virus aid hopes fade

The biggest focus for markets has been the fate of U.S. economic stimulus given the heavy blow from pandemic social distancing restrictions and business closures. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 declined 0.4 per cent to 23,567.04, while South Korea's Kospi recouped earlier losses, gaining 0.5 per cent to 2,358.41.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 16:08 IST
Global shares mixed as U.S. virus aid hopes fade
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Global shares were mixed Tuesday, after Wall Street's overnight decline as hopes faded Washington will come through with badly needed aid for the U.S. economy before the U.S. presidential election. France's CAC 40 gained 02 percent in early trading to 4,954.42, while Germany's DAX slipped 0.3 percent to 12,816.44. Britain's FTSE 100 edged up 0.4 percent to 5,910.60. U.S. shares were set for gains, with Dow futures up 0.5 percent at 28,238. S&P 500 futures rose 0.6 per cent to 3,444.12.

Rising coronavirus caseloads are dragging on sentiment as investors consider the likelihood of further business shutdowns and other restrictions on business activity. "The situation is getting worse in Europe as it faces the second Covid-19 wave, and local governments are trying their best to bring the situation under control," said Naeem Aslam of Avatrade.com.

"The current restrictive measures, which include strict lockdowns in some places, will suppress economic recovery. This particular concern was also voiced by the President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde," Aslam said in a report. The biggest focus for markets has been the fate of U.S. economic stimulus given the heavy blow from pandemic social distancing restrictions and business closures.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 declined 0.4 percent to 23,567.04, while South Korea's Kospi recouped earlier losses, gaining 0.5 percent to 2,358.41. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.7 per cent to 6,184.60. Hong Kong's Hang Seng inched 0.1 percent higher to 24,569.54 while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.5 percent to 3,328.10. Stocks have been mostly pushing higher this month after giving back some of their big gains this year in a sudden September swoon. The benchmark S&P 500 has notched again in each of the past three weeks. Even so, trading often has been choppy from one day to the next, reflecting uncertainty over the timing of more stimulus for the economy.

Investors were also looking ahead to another busy week of corporate earnings reports. Across the S&P 500, analysts are expecting companies to report another drop in profits. In energy trading, U.S. benchmark crude lost 10 cents to USD 40.73 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 15 cents to USD 42.47 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar inched up to 105.56 Japanese yen from 105.43 yen late Monday. The euro rose to USD 1.1776 from USD 1.1769.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha reports 1,904 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 1,904 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally of positive cases in Odisha to 2,72,250, the state Health Department said on Tuesday. Odisha currently has 21,454 active Coronavirus cases, whil...

Students from Delhi government schools qualify NEET-JEE 2020 with flying colours

A total of 569 students of Delhi government schools have passed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET examination, out of which 379 are girls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference her...

Barnier ready to intensify Brexit talks- EU financial services chief

The European Union remains absolutely committed to reaching a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain and chief negotiator Michel Barnier stands ready to travel to London to intensify talks, EU Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness...

Portugal's unemployed numbers jump 36%, Algarve worst hit

The number of people registered as unemployed in Portugal jumped 36 in September from a year ago, with the tourism-dependent Algarve region suffering the hardest blow as the coronavirus wiped out thousands of seasonal jobs, data showed on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020