Festive season increases booking, enquiries: HMSI

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said it is witnessing an upsurge in bookings and enquiries with the onset of the festive season and announced saving offers of up to Rs 11,000 on retail finance of its brand of two-wheelers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 18:30 IST
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said it is witnessing an upsurge in bookings and enquiries with the onset of the festive season and announced saving offers of up to Rs 11,000 on retail finance of its brand of two-wheelers. Honda 2Wheelers India has brought a bouquet of six offers with attractive savings going up to Rs 11,000 to cater to the diverse needs of its customers, the company said in a release. "With the start of Navratri, we are witnessing increase in enquiries, bookings and test rides at the showroom. This festival, Honda is giving wings to its customers with increased affordability and attractive savings," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director for Sales and Marketing, HMSI

In the new normal, many new customers are choosing personal mobility, especially two-wheelers over public transport, Guleria said. Customers can avail finance from Honda's various finance partners like IDFC First Bank, L&T Financial Services, IndusInd Bank, Muthoot Capital, Cholamandalam Finance, Tata Capital two-wheeler loans among others, HMSI said.

