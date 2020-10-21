Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Bolivia's President-elect Arce says 'no role' for Morales in new government

From exile in Argentina, Morales remains the president of Arce's party, the Movement Toward Socialism, or MAS, but Arce said any influence will be limited to that position. "He will not have any role in our government," Arce told Reuters at the MAS headquarters in Bolivia's administrative capital La Paz.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-10-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 00:03 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Bolivia's President-elect Arce says 'no role' for Morales in new government
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Bolivia's president-elect Luis Arce told Reuters on Tuesday that there was "no role" in his government for socialist party leader Evo Morales, who governed for almost 14 years before resigning under pressure last year and fleeing the country.

Arce swept to power in a Sunday ballot, with the official count - technically still underway - showing him with a majority of the vote, ushering the Andean country's socialists back into office just a year after Morales left. From exile in Argentina, Morales remains the president of Arce's party, the Movement Toward Socialism, or MAS, but Arce said any influence will be limited to that position.

"He will not have any role in our government," Arce told Reuters at the MAS headquarters in Bolivia's administrative capital La Paz. "He can return to the country whenever he wants, because he's Bolivian... but in the government it's me who has to decide who forms a part of the administration and who does not."

A divisive former coca grower who is lauded by some for improving the fortunes of the poorest in one of South America's most impoverished countries, Morales has lived outside Bolivia since he fled last year following a vote shrouded by allegations of fraud. Morales disputes the allegations and says he was toppled in a right wing coup. Morales also faces a raft of corruption allegations, which he has denied.

"Due process rights have not been respected in several cases against him (Morales)," Arce said. "I regret that politics have been judicialized, the right has judicialized politics." TIME FOR AUSTERITY?

As finance minister under Morales, Arce helped preside over an economy that was growing faster than almost any in the region. But when he assumes Bolivia's presidency next month, he will be taking over a country facing a crippling recession. "We will have to have austerity measures. There's no other option if we don't have enough income to cover our current expenditures," Arce said.

The 57-year-old said the economic model he helped implement under Morales worked and will work once again. The UK-educated socialist, who ran on a platform pledging welfare spending, said cuts would not affect public investment, which he said will be a "priority" to reactivate growth.

He added he would issue bonds "if necessary," despite having criticized the conservative interim government of President Jeanine Anez for seeking to issue debt. Bolivia's vast but largely untapped lithium reserves are also a potential economic booster, he said, which could become crucial if the world shifts aggressively toward electric cars and other battery-operated devices.

Arce acknowledged that Bolivia needs a "strategic partner" to be able to successfully exploit its lithium reserves, but that done correctly it could bring in as much as $2 billion to Bolivia by the end of his five-year term. He said he would not change the dollar peg of the nation's currency, the boliviano, citing fears of sharp depreciation.

Under Morales, Bolivia and the United States severed its diplomatic relationship. Arce said he wants to "reestablish relationships with all countries" but put the ball in Washington's court. "If they want to reestablish a relationship with us, the only thing we ask for is that we are respected as equals," Arce said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Mainland China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Melania Trump nixes campaign trip due to cough from COVID

Melania Trumps return to the campaign trail will have to wait. The first lady has decided against accompanying President Donald Trump to a campaign rally Tuesday in Erie, Pennsylvania, because of a lingering cough after her bout with COVID-...

U.S. sees British trade deal 'reasonably soon'

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Tuesday he was very pleased with progress in negotiations with Britain over a trade agreement and predicted a deal reasonably soon. The United States and Britain launched negotiations on a...

POLL-Biden leads Trump in Michigan, race statistically even in North Carolina

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintained a lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan and the two candidates remained statistically tied in North Carolina, ReutersIpsos opinion polls showed on Tuesday.ReutersIpsos is polling...

Tesla analysts hope for Musk sign on 2020 delivery goal during third-quarter call

When Tesla Inc reports results for the third quarter after the bell on Wednesday, it will be the next three months, and whether Chief Executive Elon Musk can achieve the companys ambitious year-end goal, that analysts will be interested in....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020