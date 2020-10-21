Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong shares gain on U.S. stimulus hopes; property stocks drag down Shanghai

China shares slipped on Wednesday, weighed down by property stocks on a gloomy outlook for the sector, while Hong Kong stocks rose for a fourth session as hopes of a new round of U.S. fiscal stimulus underpinned global investor sentiment. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.35% to 3,316.35.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 21-10-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 10:38 IST
Hong Kong shares gain on U.S. stimulus hopes; property stocks drag down Shanghai
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels

China shares slipped on Wednesday, weighed down by property stocks on a gloomy outlook for the sector, while Hong Kong stocks rose for a fourth session as hopes of a new round of U.S. fiscal stimulus underpinned global investor sentiment.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.35% to 3,316.35. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.33%, with the real estate index down 0.65% and the consumer staples sector down 0.34%. ** The financial sector sub-index added 0.15% and the healthcare sub-index was up 0.15%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.76% to 10,064.39, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.73% at 24,747.93.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 1.09%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.48% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 1.53%​. ** Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd rose as much as 6.6% to HK$6.10, their highest since Sept. 17, after the carrier announced a restructuring plan involving job cuts and a decision to end Cathay Dragon brand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

** Strong sales helped shares of China's homegrown sportswear group Li Ning Co Ltd rise to HK$41.95, their all-time high since listing in June 2004. ** Telecommunication shares led gains in Hong Kong with the sub-index rising 2% by midday and China Telecom Corp Ltd on track to post its best daily gain since Aug. 13. ** The White House and Democrats in the U.S. Congress moved closer to agreement on a new coronavirus relief package on Tuesday as President Donald Trump said he was willing to accept a large aid bill despite opposition from his own Republican Party. ** China's fiscal revenue in the first three quarters was down 6.4% year-on-year, finance ministry official Liu Jinyun said at a news conference in Beijing.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.655 per U.S. dollar, 0.33% firmer than the previous close of 6.677.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Filipinos allowed to take tourist trips abroad

The Philippines has lifted a ban on non-essential foreign trips by Filipinos, but the immigration bureau says the move did not immediately spark large numbers of departures for tourism and leisure. The government has gradually eased restric...

Thackeray pays tributes to cops who died in line of duty

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Wednesday paid tributes to policemen who laidtheir lives for the country while discharging their dutiesMarking the Police Commemoration Day, Thackeray paidrespects at the police headquarters in ...

Study finds critically ill infants given blood transfusion before surgery have poorer outcomes

Critically ill newborns who receive blood transfusions prior to surgery had about a 50 increased rate of complications or death than those who did not receive transfusions, according to a new study. The new study by Nemours Childrens Health...

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for cholesterol lowering drug

Drug firm Alembic Pharma on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for Fenofibrate capsules, which reduces cholesterol and triglycerides in blood. The approved product is therapeutically equivalent to the refer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020