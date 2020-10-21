Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTSE 100 slips as stronger pound, lockdown worries weigh

The domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index lost 0.6%, with gold miner Centamin Plc tumbling 19.5% to the bottom of index after cutting its 2020 production forecast. New tiered restrictions in parts of England due to a resurgence in novel coronavirus cases and an impasse over a Brexit trade deal have pressured UK markets this week, with data also signalling a slowing domestic recovery.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 14:16 IST
FTSE 100 slips as stronger pound, lockdown worries weigh

London's export-heavy FTSE 100 fell on Wednesday as the pound jumped following optimistic comments about a post-Brexit trade deal, while investors weighed a rise in inflation and prospects of more coronavirus restrictions in England. Sterling rose to a one week-high against the U.S. dollar after the European Union's Brexit negotiator said that a new trade deal with Britain was "within reach".

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index dropped 1.2%, dragged by industrials, pharmaceutical and mining stocks. The domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index lost 0.6%, with gold miner Centamin Plc tumbling 19.5% to the bottom of index after cutting its 2020 production forecast.

New tiered restrictions in parts of England due to a resurgence in novel coronavirus cases and an impasse over a Brexit trade deal have pressured UK markets this week, with data also signalling a slowing domestic recovery. The UK's public debt jumped to its highest since 1960 in the first half of the year, while annual consumer price inflation climbed to 0.5% in September, data showed on Wednesday.

"UK inflation figures continue to be thrown around by policy changes and demand-induced price spikes for a few specific goods and services," said ING economist James Smith. "But in the medium term, the pandemic is unlikely to be inflationary, given the growing concerns about the health of the jobs market (and) we expect further Bank of England stimulus in November."

Meanwhile, South Yorkshire in northern England will move into the very high lockdown tier on Saturday to tackle rising levels of COVID-19 infections, joining Liverpool and Lancashire in the highest tier. In company news, Metro Bank Plc jumped 1.7% after the lender reported a 2% increase in lending for the third quarter.

Bookmaker William Hill Plc rose 0.1% even as it reported a lower third-quarter revenue, while Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc shed 0.5% after it posted a 4.6% drop in third-quarter output.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AI-based Digital Financial Services Platform Davinta Named a Winner at the Global 'Inclusive Fintech 50 2020' Event

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir AI-based digital financial services platform Davinta has been named a winner at the global Inclusive Fintech 50 2020 event for driving remarkable digital financial inclusion among low income population i...

FATF needs to take hard look at Pakistan to ensure it comply with terror-related obligation: Report

The Financial Action Task Force FATF needs to take a hard and objective look at Pakistans attempts to leverage nuisance value to ensure that the country fully complies with terror financing and money laundering obligations before it can be ...

Spain's parliament debates no-confidence vote to oust govt

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez is facing a no-confidence debate in parliament brought by the nations far-right Vox party, but it appears the maneuver lacks the necessary votes to topple the government. The parliament is hearing argumen...

Telangana CM asks officials to prepare for possible tank breaches amid heavy rains

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday issued an order asking officials to be on high alert for possible breaches in tanks amid heavy rains and flash floods. The Chief Minister has urged to form 12 special teams to examin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020