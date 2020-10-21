Left Menu
Development News Edition

Platform witnessed 110 orders placements per second, says Flipkart

E-commerce major Flipkart on Wednesday said sellers on its platform saw significant growth in orders across categories like mobile phones, fashion and furniture with the platform witnessing about 110 orders placements per second during its The Big Billion Days (TBBD) sale.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:56 IST
Platform witnessed 110 orders placements per second, says Flipkart
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

E-commerce major Flipkart on Wednesday said sellers on its platform saw significant growth in orders across categories like mobile phones, fashion and furniture with the platform witnessing about 110 orders placements per second during its The Big Billion Days (TBBD) sale. The Walmart-owned company did not disclose the total number of orders it received during the festive sale that started on October 16 and will end on October 21. Flipkart had provided early access from October 15 for Flipkart Plus members.

Flipkart, in a statement, said over 666 million visits were recorded on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days with over 52 per cent of these visits registered from tier III cities and beyond. "The platform witnessed 110 orders placements per second...Flipkart has already delivered 10 million shipments with over 3.5 million shipments delivered by its Kirana partners (compared to one million deliveries last BBD 2019), between October 16-21 across Mobiles, Fashion, Electronics, BGMH (Beauty, General Merchandise and Home) and home furnishing categories," it added.

According to a report by RedSeer Consulting, about USD 3.1 billion (Rs 22,000 crore) worth of goods were sold online from brands and sellers in the first 4.5 days of the online sale event. This year, Flipkart's TBBD saw 1.5X number of transacting sellers compared to last year, amongst whom more than 35 per cent witnessed 3X more sales vis-a-vis TBBD 2019.

The number of crorepati sellers went up 1.5X, and the number of lakhpati sellers saw a 1.7X jump, it said. Flipkart said within the over 35 per cent new seller base this BBD, around 60 per cent of the sellers were from tier II and tier III towns. Flipkart Samarth programme for artisans and weavers saw a 7X growth in the number of sellers.

"Flipkart's aim this festive season has been to bring resilience back into the community. The remarkable enthusiasm from consumers has ushered in green shoots of recovery for everyone across the value chain...The revival in demand and resurgence of consumption is expected to remain even after TBBD, as we continue to uplift the entire ecosystem," Flipkart Vice President (Customer Growth and Engagement) Nandita Sinha said. This was also the first completely virtual TBBD, as Flipkart adapted to the advent of a 'new normal' and its success comes on the back of the hard work of teams across verticals and locations, she added.

Flipkart said TBBD this year witnessed more than 55 per cent increase in digital payments transactions. The company said the premium segment of smartphones saw a growth of 3.2X, predominantly driven by Apple, Google and Samsung phones, while there had been a 51 per cent growth in customers from tier II and beyond markets in the fashion category.

Over 16 million products were sold in total by more than 40,000 unique brands/labels in fashion, it added. "Work From Home furniture segment witnessed the highest growth in the furniture category...1.5 orders per second were placed for furniture with 75 per cent of the customers making pre-payments," it said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal registers over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases

Nepal on Wednesday reported over 5,000 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the countrys caseload to 144,872, according to the Ministry of Health. The death toll from the COVID-19 climbed to 791 with 26 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, it s...

Rajasthan governor urges state universities to prepare vision document for implementing NEP-2020

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday asked the state universities to prepare a vision document while keeping in mind the future requirements in higher education. Pointing that Rajasthan should become the leading state in implementi...

UK's GCHQ spy chief: We must engage business to harness cyber talent for future

The head of Britains GCHQ eavesdropping agency said on Wednesday it was seeking to engage more with business to harness top cyber talent behind programmes to accelerate world-class technology. We have a whole range of accelerator programmes...

Air quality plunges to 'very poor' in parts of Faridabad, Gurgaon, Gr Noida, 'poor' in Ghaziabad

The air quality plunged to very poor category in parts of Faridabad, Gurgaon, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Ghaziabad in the National Capital Region on Wednesday, according to a government agency. There was concentration of PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020