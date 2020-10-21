Left Menu
The model is the company's third BS-VI offering, which would be sold through its BigWing sales network. "The introduction of H'ness-CB350 is a testimony of our commitment to expand fun riding experience for India. With the commencement of customer deliveries, the company is pleased to bring a new fun of riding on Indian roads, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:53 IST
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday said it has commenced deliveries of its 350-cc bike H'ness-CB350. The model is the company's third BS-VI offering, which would be sold through its BigWing sales network.

"The introduction of H'ness-CB350 is a testimony of our commitment to expand fun riding experience for India. Born with the CB DNA at its core, H'ness-CB350 is crafted to give an ultimate pride of ownership while celebrating passion and aspiration of mid-size motorcycle enthusiasts," HMSI Director Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement. With the commencement of customer deliveries, the company is pleased to bring a new fun of riding on Indian roads, he added. ***** *Home Mechanics, IOC launch mobile servicing van for vehicles in Delhi Doorstep automobile services provider Home Mechanics in association with Indian Oil Corporation on Wednesday launched a mobile servicing van on a pilot basis.

The mobile van is capable of providing services irrespective of the vehicle brand, model and make, through tech-enabled Mech-Mobile akin to a workshop on wheels seven days a week, the company said. This initiative in the wake of the pandemic will offer a new experience to the vehicle owners in Delhi for maintenance and services with the convenience of getting it done at their doorstep.

