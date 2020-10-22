3 killed as speeding car overturns in MP

Three members of a family were killed when their speeding car overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Thursday morning, a police official said. The accident took place near Kalapahad village when the victims were on their way to Chhattarpur from Indore to take part in the post death rituals of an acquaintance.

Prima facie, the car overturned due to high speed near the village, located about 70 km from the district headquarters, Chanchoda police station in-charge Rakesh Gupta said. The deceased were identified as Rachit Dube (24), Piyush Dube (18) and Vivek Dube (33), the police said.