UP CM gives out compensation to flood-hit farmers

The chief minister, who transferred digitally Rs 113 crore compensation to 3,48,511 farmers in 19 districts affected by flood, said a permanent solution to the problem would be found and a work plan was being prepared. Till then, usual safety measures will be taken in flood-prone areas, he said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-10-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 15:52 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said a plan is being prepared for a permanent solution to the recurring problem of flooding in the state. The chief minister, who transferred digitally Rs 113 crore compensation to 3,48,511 farmers in 19 districts affected by flood, said a permanent solution to the problem would be found and a work plan was being prepared.

Till then, usual safety measures will be taken in flood-prone areas, he said. The chief minister said the compensation amount was too less as compared to the hard work put in by farmers for cultivation.

It is just a proof of the government's commitment towards farmers, he said. Stressing that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the state government is committed to safeguard the interests of farmers, he said the Indian economy had not had any major impact of the global slowdown or the COVID-19 pandemic because the farmers have continuously worked hard to strengthen the farming sector.  Under such circumstances, it is "our duty to ensure that farmers get the right remuneration of their produce". Farmers should not face harassment of any kind at any level and the district magistrates have been given clear orders in this regard, he said.

Those found involved in any such activity will be punished, he said. The chief minister also interacted with some of the beneficiary farmers through video conferencing.

