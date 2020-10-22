Left Menu
Development News Edition

GMM Pfaudler's profit after tax improved significantly to Rs 251 mn, up 53 per cent versus Rs 164 mn during Q1 FY21

GMM Pfaudler (GMMP) a leading supplier of process equipment to the pharmaceutical and chemical industry segments today announced its second quarter (Q2FY21) and Half Year (H1FY21) results for the period ended September 30t, 2020.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-10-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 16:14 IST
GMM Pfaudler's profit after tax improved significantly to Rs 251 mn, up 53 per cent versus Rs 164 mn during Q1 FY21
Veritas logo. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI/VRPR Digital): GMM Pfaudler (GMMP) a leading supplier of process equipment to the pharmaceutical and chemical industry segments today announced its second quarter (Q2FY21) and Half Year (H1FY21) results for the period ended September 30t, 2020. GMM Pfaudler's operating revenue increased to Rs 1,541 million, a jump of 18 percent over Q1 FY21, while the EBITDA increased to Rs 367 mn, up 51per cent versus Rs 243 million during Q1 FY21. The company's profit after tax improved significantly to Rs 251 million, up 53 per cent versus Rs 164 mn during Q1 FY21

Business Highlights: GMM Pfaudler has commenced operations at its Glass Lined Equipment manufacturing facility at Nacharam, Hyderabad which it had acquired from De Dietrich Process Systems India Pvt. Ltd's (DDPSI) in July, 2020.

Management Comment "This has been a very strong quarter for us where we have managed to improve both revenue and profitability. The improvement in profitability is expected to continue on the back of incremental revenue, operating leverage, and some of our strategic initiatives paying off. Our Hyderabad manufacturing facility is now up and running and we expect to close the Pfaudler International acquisiton by the end of the calendar year," said Tarak Patel, Managing Director, while commenting on the Company's performance for Q2FY21.

"We remain confident on the long term prospects of the Company," Tarak Patel added. Financial Performance - Standalone

Financial Performance - Consolidated This story is provided by VRPR Digital. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ VRPR Digital)

Also Read: MFIs disbursements decline by 88% in Q1 FY21: Report

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong fines Goldman Sachs record $350 million over 1MDB failings

Hong Kongs markets watchdog on Thursday fined Goldman Sachss Asian business 350 million for its role in Malaysias multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, the largest single fine ever levied by the regulator in the Asian financial hub. The Securit...

Fourteen S.Korean delivery workers die because of pandemic overwork - union

Fourteen delivery workers in South Korea have died of overwork this year because they had to handle a sharply higher volume of packages due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the latest fatality this week, a union official said.A worker for ...

Rugby-Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones to equal world record against France

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones will equal the world record for most test caps when he leads the side against France in Paris on Saturday.The lock will play his 148th test, which includes nine for the British Irish Lions, to move level with r...

Britain steps up haulage preparations for busiest trade route post-Brexit

Britain said on Thursday it would bring in legislation to try to minimise major delays and disruption at one of its busiest trade routes when it fully leaves the European Union. In September, the government said there could be queues of 7,0...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020