Left Menu
Development News Edition

Northern Rlys to end 52-year legacy of serving food in Parliament; ITDC to take over

A letter from the Lok Sabha Secretariat has asked the Northern Railways, which has been serving food in the canteen since 1968, to pack up and move on from the Parliament premises by that time. The India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), the government’s tourism arm, runs the luxury five-star Ashok Group of hotels.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 19:50 IST
Northern Rlys to end 52-year legacy of serving food in Parliament; ITDC to take over

The Northern Railways will hand over the reins of the Parliament canteen to ITDC on November 15, bringing to an end its 52-year legacy of serving food to Parliamentarians. A letter from the Lok Sabha Secretariat has asked the Northern Railways, which has been serving food in the canteen since 1968, to pack up and move on from the Parliament premises by that time.

The India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), the government’s tourism arm, runs the luxury five-star Ashok Group of hotels. "The competent Authority has desired that the operations of the catering units in Parliament House Estate (Parliament House Parliament House Annexe & Parliament Library Building and paties mide and outside PHE providing services to dignitaries) be taken over by ITDC 15.11 2020," the letter stated. "The Northern Railway may, accordingly, hand over the electronic gadgets viz Computers Printer etc. provided by the Lok Sabha Secretariat to ITDC and furniture items, equipment gadgets etc to CPWD for being handed over by them to ITDC," it said. The process to find a new vendor was started last year and in July this year, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel and officials of ITDC to discuss the issue. Officials at ITDC said they have been instructed to keep special focus on the “quality of food” which should suit both “common people as well as dignitaries”. At present, the canteen serves around 5,000 people during every session. It has a total of 48 food items on its menu for lunch and evening snacks.

While matters relating to catering arrangements in the Parliament House Complex are typically decided by a joint committee on food management, in the 17th Lok Sabha, however, the food committee has not been constituted. The final decision was taken by Speaker Birla, who has taken personal interest in ensuring that better quality food is served in the canteen and also to end subsidies. An end to subsidies is expected to lead to annual savings of approximately Rs 17 crore to Parliament.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain begins roll-out of rapid COVID tests to schools

Britain has begun rolling out rapid, lateral-flow COVID-19 tests to schools and universities, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday, adding that much more of life could return closer to normal if a regular mass-testing system were e...

Joint Parliamentary Committee issues summons to Facebook officials to appear before it on Friday on Personal Data Protection Bill.

Joint Parliamentary Committee issues summons to Facebook officials to appear before it on Friday on Personal Data Protection Bill....

Pak resorted to 3,800 ceasefire violations along LoC this year: MEA

Pakistani troops have resorted to more than 3,800 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmir this year and even supported smuggling of arms and narcotic substances, including through dron...

Kyrgyzstan parliament votes to delay election for constitutional reform

Kyrgyzstans parliament voted on Thursday to delay a parliamentary election to await a constitutional reform promoted by acting president Sadyr Japarov, a move that boosts his chances of staying on as full-time leader.The Central Asian natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020