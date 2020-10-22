Left Menu
Tablez expands GO Sport format, opens its third store in Delhi

Multi-brand retail group Tablez on Thursday announced to open third store of GO Sport here, expanding the sales network of the global sporting retailer. Currently, Tablez India operates over 55 outlets and plans to expand to over 100 outlets by 2022. It has introduced several global brands in food and bevereges, toys, lifestyle and apparels to India..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:31 IST
Multi-brand retail group Tablez on Thursday announced to open third store of GO Sport here, expanding the sales network of the global sporting retailer. The new GO Sport store at DLF Avenue-Saket here will host multiple sports brands under one roof, making it the first multi-brand, multi-discipline sports superstore, the company said in a statement.

Last year, Tablez, the organised retail arm of Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group International, has opened two stores of GO Sport at Mumbai and Bengaluru. Tablez Managing Director Adeeb Ahamed said, "With Go Sport, we endeavour to empower Indians to connect on a more personal level with the world of fitness and recreational sports." He added that Tablez has consistently engaged with the aspirations of modern Indian consumers and the company's successful collaboration with Go Sport is a testimony of its commitment to introduce global experiences to this demographic.

GO Sport is a one-stop organised sports retailer with a multiple power brands and private labels. Currently, Tablez India operates over 55 outlets and plans to expand to over 100 outlets by 2022.

It has introduced several global brands in food and bevereges, toys, lifestyle and apparels to India..

