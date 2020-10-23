Left Menu
Development News Edition

Westpac NZ announces details of plan to phase out cheques

Westpac NZ General Manager of Consumer Banking and Wealth, Gina Dellabarca, says cheque usage is declining rapidly as more and more customers switch to digital payments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 23-10-2020 08:12 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 08:12 IST
Westpac NZ announces details of plan to phase out cheques
Ms Dellabarca says Westpac NZ is helping cheque users explore other ways to pay. Image Credit: Flickr

Westpac NZ has announced details of its plan to phase out cheques, after signalling in May that it would be supporting a move to other forms of payment.

Cheques will cease to be available as a means of payment after 25 June 2021.

Westpac NZ General Manager of Consumer Banking and Wealth, Gina Dellabarca, says cheque usage is declining rapidly as more and more customers switch to digital payments.

"Cheques have a long and proud legacy, however, the speed, safety and ease of digital payments have changed the way people bank.

"Cheques now represent less than 1% of payments and that figure continues to fall. We've reached the point where it makes sense for us to focus our payment options on the future, not the past."

Ms Dellabarca says Westpac NZ is helping cheque users explore other ways to pay.

"In recent years we've been working with our personal, business and Government customers who write or accept cheques to help them move to digital payments and we're stepping up our activities in that area as cheques are phased out."

These activities include:

· Collaborating with SeniorNet to offer free face-to-face workshops and online seminars that teach participants about digital banking and staying safe online.

· Delivering enhanced training to 150 digital ambassadors who will proactively work with cheque users in their community.

· Using a variety of direct communications, including letter, email and phone, to help cheque users identify other ways of banking.

Ms Dellabarca says the Westpac NZ team look forward to introducing cheque users to the benefits of alternative payment methods.

"We know some cheque users will be concerned about the transition, and are yet to discover the security and convenience of online payments. We want to help them on that journey.

"Anecdotally, we have noticed a recent increase in adults helping their cheque-using parents move to other forms of payment. It's great seeing families lifting their financial capability together."

A summary of the main changes are as follows:

· 27 November 2020 – The final day new cheque facilities will be opened and chequebooks will be reissued automatically. (Manual chequebook renewals will be available by exception for four months after this date).

· 26 March 2021 – The final day chequebooks and bank cheques will be issued.

· 25 June 2021 – The final day cheques can be cashed and deposited at Westpac NZ. This is also the final day any Westpac NZ cheques can be deposited at any other bank.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2nd-seeded Pliskova, Gauff eliminated at Ostrava Open

Qualifier Veronika Kudermetova upset second-seeded Karolina Pliskova 4-6 6-4 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Ostrava Open. The Russian will face American Jennifer Brady, who eliminated qualifier Daria Kasatkina 7-5 6-2 on Thursda...

Complaint against Kangana Ranaut in Maharashtra court for 'spreading hate'

A complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut at a Mumbai court for spreading hate and breaking the brotherhood, integrity of the country through provoking hate speeches given by her. The Metropolitan Magistrate 65th court, Andher...

Intel's data center chip sales fall short, shares slide 10%

Intel Corp on Thursday missed third-quarter revenue estimates for its data-center chip unit as the COVID-19 pandemic crippled sales to government and business customers, sending its shares down 10. Revenue from Intels data-center business f...

Britain signs first major post-Brexit trade deal with Japan

Britain and Japan formally signed a trade agreement on Friday, marking the UKs first big post-Brexit deal on trade, as it continues to struggle to agree on a deal with its closest trading partners in the European Union.How fitting it is to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020