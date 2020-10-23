Left Menu
Development News Edition

HPCL raises Rs 2,000 cr debt

In a stock exchange filing, HPCL said it has "issued un-secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative, taxable, debenture of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 2,000 crores on private placement basis for funding of capital expenditure, including recoupment of expenditure already incurred". Coupon rate will be 4.79 per cent per annum for the debt instruments which will mature on October 23, 2023.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 17:58 IST
HPCL raises Rs 2,000 cr debt

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) on Friday said it has raised Rs 2,000 crore in debt for funding its capital expenditure during the current year. In a stock exchange filing, HPCL said it has "issued un-secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative, taxable, debenture of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 2,000 crores on private placement basis for funding of capital expenditure, including recoupment of expenditure already incurred".

Coupon rate will be 4.79 per cent per annum for the debt instruments which will mature on October 23, 2023. HPCL debt raising follows similar moves Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) earlier this week.

IOC raised Rs 2,000 crore through non-convertible debentures or NCDs on a private placement basis for refinancing of existing borrowing and funding of capital expenditure. ONGC said it raised Rs 1,140 crore through a three-year debenture issue on a private placement basis at an interest rate of 4.64 per cent per annum payable annually.

IOC on Thursday informed stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will on October 30 consider approving borrowings up to Rs 20,000 crore during a financial year through private placement of bonds/ debentures in one or more tranches. This will be within the overall borrowing limit of Rs 1,65,000 crore approved by shareholders at the last Annual General Meeting.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain holds off on curfews, but struggles to curb COVID-19

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez exhorted Spaniards on Friday to further limit social contact to combat Europes worst COVID-19 hotspot, but he stopped short of announcing new measures amid political disputes over potential curfews. Quarelling b...

HC adjourns plea against order to publish draft EIA notification in different languages

The Delhi High court on Friday adjourned to December 4 hearing on a petition filed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change against an order directing the Centre to publish the draft Environmental Impact Assessment EIA noti...

IGL to facilitate conversion of diesel generators to natural gas gensets

Days after diesel generators were banned in Delhi and neighbouring cities, Indraprastha Gas Ltd on Friday said it will help housing societies as well as commercial establishments to replace diesel in generators to environment-friendly natur...

Will raise national flag only when J-K flag is brought back: Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday lashed out at the Centre for abrogating Article 370 and said that she will raise the Indian tricolour when the flag of Jammu and Kashmir is brought back. Addressing her press conf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020