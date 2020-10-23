DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 23

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, OCT. 23 ** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and EU commissioners Thierry Breton and Margrethe Vestager hold a joint news conference after a videoconference of the bloc's competition ministers - 1030 GMT. ** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan - 1330 GMT. ** ISTANBUL - Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca attends a meeting of health officials from northwest Turkey in the city of Bursa and hold a news conference on the coronavirus - 1530 GMT. ** AMSTERDAM - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss Brexit negotiations and efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic - 1700 GMT.

TOKYO - Britain's International Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will hold a signing ceremony of the UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. BRUSSELS - French Prime Minister Jean Castex holds meeting with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen - 1200 GMT. MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with Ruslan Kazakbayev, Kyrgyzstan's newly-appointed foreign minister. LISBON - Portugal's Finance minister will present the country's 2021 budget draft to lawmakers in the Finance and Budget Committee - 1400 GMT. LIBYA – 9th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation.

VAN, Turkey – 9th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. NASHVILLE, United States - Analysis of final debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden - 0100 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCT. 24 ROME - Pope Francis will receive Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez - 0930 GMT.

CANADA - Canadian province of British Columbia holds its election. EGYPT – Egyptian People's Assembly election - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCT. 25

** BAMAKO - French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian visits Mali transitional government. (to Oct. 26) CHILE – Referendum Election. BERLIN - World Health Summit (to OCTOBER 27). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCT. 26 ** TOKYO - Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga gives first policy speech to opening session of parliament - 0500 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and officials from unions and employers discuss climate policy and jobs - 1700 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president for interinstitutional relations and foresight Maros Sefcovic debates the 2020 Strategic Foresight Report with European lawmakers - 1305 GMT. NEW DELHI - U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper visit India (to Oct 27).

NEW DELHI - India Energy Forum - IHS Cera week (to OCTOBER 28) CANADA - Canada's Toronto Centre and York Centre ridings in Ontario will hold by-elections.

MADRID - Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez will hold a Conference of Presidents, in which Spain's regional presidents will discuss how the European recovery fund will be distributed. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also take part in the meeting. KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers of APEC countries meet to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities during the APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia (to OCTOBER 28) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCT. 27 ** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier speaks at German Arab Business Forum - 0730 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier speaks at Franco-German business event - 0825 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier speaks at a conference that deals with the question of how carbon dioxide can be turned into raw material for the production of synthetic fuels, plastics or basic chemicals - 1000 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks to European lawmakers on the EU's digital policy - 0800 GMT.

NEW DELHI - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the defence chief of US Mike Esper will travel to New Delhi for day-long in-person meetings, rare given the Covid-19 pandemic and the global shift to virtual interactions, with their Indian counterparts S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh COLOMBO - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hold talks with Sri Lankan leaders in Colombo. ZAGREB - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Croatia. SARAJEVO - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Bosnia. (To OCTOBER28) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28 ** SEOUL - South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers his speech on the government's 2021 budget proposal during a plenary session at the National Assembly in Seoul - 0100 GMT. CAPE TOWN - South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to present the medium-term budget policy statement for 2020 to parliament as the country faces its highest budget deficit in the post-apartheid era - 1200 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU.

TANZANIA – Tanzanian National Assembly Election. TANZANIA - Tanzania due to hold presidential, parliamentary elections. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCT. 29 BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks at an online EPC event on the EU's digital services - 1000 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCT. 30

** BERLIN - EU health ministers hold informal video conference to discuss WHO reform BRUSSLES - Video conference of health ministers - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCT. 31 IVORY COAST – Ivory Coast presidential election. GEORGIA – Georgian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOV. 1 MOLDOVA - Moldova presidential election.

EGYPT - Egypt holds parliamentary elections - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOV. 3

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance minister meet – 1400 GMT. GUAM - Non-Voting Delegate to US House of Representatives election. United States of America - U.S. House of Representatives Election. Palau - Palauan Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican House of Representatives Election. United States of America - U.S. Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Senate Election. Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Governor Election.

United States of America - President Election. Palau - Palauan House of Delegates Election.

Guam - Legislature of Guam Election. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4 BRUSSELS – EU meeting of Economic and Financial affairs ministers

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOV. 5

SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES - Saint Vincentian House of Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOV. 7

GHANA - Ghana holds presidential and parliamentary elections. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOV. 8

MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Nationalities election. MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Representatives election.

KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia (to NOVEMBER 9) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOV. 9

KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOV. 10 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council metting.

KUALA LUMPUR - Business pioneers in the Asia-Pacific interact with economic leaders, policy-makers and academia on current issues during the APEC-CEO Summit in Malaysia. (to NOVEMBER 11) JORDAN - Jordanian House of Deputies election. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11 HA NOI - 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits (to Nov. 15) BELIZE – Belizean House of Representatives Election.

HANOI - Vietnam host ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Hanoi (to November 15). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOV. 12

KUALA LUMPUR - Heads of government from all APEC member economies gather to discuss issues relating to trade growth, employment and quality of life for people during the APEC-Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Malaysia. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOV. 15

BOSNIA - Bosnia holds local elections ** BRAZIL - Brazilian municipal elections (first round). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOV. 16

BERLIN - European leaders and heads of state meet in Berlin for an informal summit to discuss China. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOV. 19

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOV. 20

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOV. 21

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit in Riyadh.(to NOVEMBER22) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOV. 22

BURKINA FASO – Referendum election. BURKINA FASO - Burkinabe National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOV. 23 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOV. 24

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOV. 29

** BRAZIL - Brazilian municipal elections (second round). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOV. 30 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DEC. 1 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DEC. 6

Romania - Romanian Senate election. Romania - Romanian Chamber of Deputies election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DEC. 7 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DEC. 8 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9 HA NOI - 14th ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) (to Dec. 11)

HA NOI - 7th ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMMPlus) (to Dec. 11) BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks on Horizon Europe research and innovation missions. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the bloc's action plan for beating cancer.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DEC. 10 BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit.( to December 11) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DEC. 15 BRUSSELS - European Commision vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on strengthening Europe's economic and financial sovereignty as well as fair minimum wages for workers in the EU. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 17 BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial Affairs Council

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DEC. 27

** CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Presidential election. ** CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Central African National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DEC. 31 ** ITALY - Presidential election. ** LIBERIA - Liberian Senate election.

NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.