Israel, Sudan agree on steps toward normalization of ties, announcement expected Friday-U.S. source

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-10-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 20:12 IST
An agreement between Israel and Sudan on steps toward normalization of diplomatic ties is expected to be announced later on Friday, a senior U.S. official said.

President Donald Trump's decision earlier this week to remove Sudan from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism helped pave the way for Khartoum to become the latest Arab state to reach a deal on rapprochement with Israel, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

