Gold worth over Rs 70 lakh seized from two plane passengers

Hyderabad, Oct 24 (PTI): Gold worth over Rs 70 lakh has been seized from two passengers who arrived here by a flight from Visakhapatnam, Customs officials said on Saturday. The yellow metal had been concealed in the aircraft by the two international passengers travelling from Dubai to Visakhapatnam and the same aircraft was flying from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad, it said. Further investigations have begun, the release added.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-10-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 20:21 IST
Gold worth over Rs 70 lakh seized from two plane passengers
The two were found with four cut pieces of gold weighing 1.386.32 gms valued at Rs 70.95 lakh, the release said. Image Credit: ANI

Gold worth over Rs 70 lakh has been seized from two passengers who arrived here by a flight from Visakhapatnam, Customs officials said on Saturday. The passengers were intercepted at the airport on Friday based on specific information that they were carrying foreign-marked gold, a press release from the Customs said.

The two were found with four cut pieces of gold weighing 1.386.32 gms valued at Rs 70.95 lakh, the release said. The yellow metal had been concealed in the aircraft by the two international passengers travelling from Dubai to Visakhapatnam and the same aircraft was flying from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad, it said.

Further investigations have begun, the release added.

