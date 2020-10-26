Accomplished entrepreneurs of multi-speciality chain of dental clinics in healthcare

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Chennai-based dentists and entrepreneurs' Dr Senthil Prasad and Dr Mir Ali Reza are the co-founders of the leading dental chain '32 dental care' in Tamil Nadu. Under their leadership the organisation has evolved into the most advanced and affordable dental chain in the unorganised sector of dentistry, making them one of the youngest and successful entrepreneurs in Healthcare.

Both the Doctors have graduated from Chennai's prestigious dental colleges and after gaining experience in the various sectors of dentistry, they started their first dental clinic in 2011, and since then 32 dental care has grown into one of the largest and leading dental chain with 30 branches located in Chennai, Kanchipuram and Pondicherry. They have extensive experience in Marketing and Business Development in International dental market and collaborations with health industries in few countries in the Middle East and South East Asia

Since the inception of the 1st clinic in 2011 with 450 square feet infrastructure and 3 staffs employed, 32 Dental Care has quickly emerged to become one of the largest multi-speciality dental chain of clinics with more than 50,000 square feet of infrastructure and more than 230 staffs are employed currently, of whom more than 100 personnel's are dentists. 32 dental care has now 30 clinics with presence in various prime locations with high visibility and accessibility, boasting state of the art interiors and equipment with focus on transparency in treatment planning and pricing, eventually making it one of the most trusted brands.

As both the celebrated Doctors run by the maxim that they aim for the sky and making it efficient for the company to keep growing under their guidance and leadership. The Doctors specialise in the overall company management, key roles, formation of departments, doctor integration and important strategic decisions. They are very well committed to channelizing their energy into realizing their vision to provide comprehensive dental treatment with a state-of-the-art dental facility with latest innovation and technologies at affordable prices.

The Doctors are highly passionate and have a hands-on approach towards their endeavours to reach milestones that were never reached before. 32 Dental Care has been the pioneer in organised dental care segment which has been possible only because of their vision. "When I started my career as a dentist 10 years back, I was highly disappointed with the limited opportunities and career options for a fresher like me, and I vowed to myself that I will create a platform that will empower young and capable dentists to showcase their skills and have a career path filled with knowledge, learning, skill development and self-confidence. I have successfully mentored hundreds of doctors and will continue to do so with same passion and dedication," said Dr K Senthil Prasad, Co-founder, 32 Dental Care.

"Instead of adopting an existing clinical model, we strived to create our own model with the right balance of academic vs clinical skill and experience vs innovation and technology. By saying, dare to dream big and be bold to be different is the key to success" Dr K Senthil Prasad added. "I started my career as a struggling dentist not knowing my faith. But I realised the need of an organised dental sector in our country. I was fortunate enough to work in different departments of dental corporate from clinicals marketing business development and Human Resource. There is a famous saying that knowledge is wealth and that became true in my journey instead of my average financial backup I was able to create this brand with knowledge and will power. These 12 years I learnt that business is all about giving than taking. Today I am happy to see my brand has created many jobs and careers and has treated more than 2 lakh patients last 8 years. I am sure this is just the beginning," said Dr. Mir Ali Reza, Co-founder, 32 dental care.

"I believe for any successful business the core foundation is especially important. We made sure to have the pillars extraordinarily strong without compromise, right from choosing the core management team along with the essence and ethics of functioning the whole business and the vision in future," Dr Mir Ali added. They are healthcare entrepreneurs with a successful business model in India with 30 clinics and more than 100 doctors and aim to grow in establishing more dental clinics in every neighbourhood with best in class infrastructure and technology offering comprehensive dental treatments at affordable costs. They are looking forward to associate with like-minded people to realise their vision to build a strong brand with presence in every neighbourhood in India and take it global.

