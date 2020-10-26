Four seers on way to Ganga injured after car overturns on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Four Rajasthan-based seers, who were on their way to the Ganga river here, were injured Monday when a car in which they were travelling overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police said. The accident took place near Amolar village under the Talgram police station when the driver lost control over the vehicle, the police said.

The injured have been identified as Bansai, Shyam Das, Ramu, and Chaman Das, all from Kishangarh in Rajasthan's Ajmer. They were on their way to the Ganga to take a holy dip. They have been admitted to Tirwa Medical College Hospital, where two of them are critical, the police said.

According to an official spokesperson, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the incident and directed officials to ensure all possible help to them.