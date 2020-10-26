Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canon announces expansion of PIXMA G-Series MegaTank range

A user-replaceable maintenance cartridge reduces printer downtime, ensuring a seamless workflow and excellent maintainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 26-10-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 15:20 IST
Canon announces expansion of PIXMA G-Series MegaTank range
From work and play, the Canon PIXMA G-Series MegaTank printers can accommodate everything needed for versatile and productive printing. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

Canon Europe (Canon-Europe.com) today announces the expansion of its popular PIXMA G-Series MegaTank range with the addition of five entry-level refillable ink tank printers, designed for small businesses, homeworking and students. Key features across the range include improved usability with a replaceable maintenance cartridge to reduce downtime, new and improved ink bottles to make refilling tanks easier than ever and a 2-line LCD display for quick access to settings. Balancing cost and efficiency, the economy print mode makes it possible to confidently print thousands of pages when needed, whilst further reducing costs.

The enhanced range consists of five reliable and robust, refillable ink tank printers with technical capabilities that include cloud connectivity, Wi-Fi and high-speed printing, to support every requirement and budget:

PIXMA G3460 - A high-speed three-in-one (print, scan and copy) device with Wi-Fi

PIXMA G3420 - A high-quality multifunction printer with Wi-Fi functionality

PIXMA G2460 - A high-speed, three-in-once device

PIXMA G2420 - A high yield device that can print, scan and copy

PIXMA G1420 - An easy to use single function printer

Maximise Productivity

For those in need of a cost-efficient printing solution that can drive productivity, this series can produce 6,000 [1] pages from a single black ink bottle and print 26 per cent more in economy mode [2]. For printing in colour, the MegaTank devices offer an impressive page yield of up to 7,700[1] pages from a set of colour ink bottles, a 700-page increase on previous models. The two high-speed models in the range, PIXMA G3460 and PIXMA G2460 can deliver deadline beating speeds of 10.8 ipm for black printing and 6.0 ipm for colour. Reliable and quick printing means users can focus their time and energy on other creative outputs, printing with confidence to deliver high-quality prints in impressive volumes. Producing sharp, crisp prints, this range can satisfy a versatile mix of requirements, from those working from home who may need to print long, text-heavy documents, to those embracing home crafts with their families.

Less Downtime

A user-replaceable maintenance cartridge reduces printer downtime, ensuring a seamless workflow and excellent maintainability. With integrated front-facing ink tanks, it's quick and easy to determine ink levels. Users can simply check the level of the maintenance cartridge on the LCD screen [3] or through the Canon PRINT App (iOS/Android), available for the PIXMA G3460 and PIXMA G3420 models.

Enhanced Compatibility

With new and improved key type bottles, it has never been easier to refill ink tanks. Simply insert the bottle into the corresponding tank and it fills itself, automatically stopping when full. With all multi-function models, the 2-line LCD display [4] ensures greater ease of use, while the auto power ON/OFF function saves both time and energy.

Diverse Media Support

For people running a small business from home or the office, the Canon PIXMA G-Series MegaTank printers are capable of printing banners up to 1.2m in length, enabling users to create a bold point of sale materials that stand out. In addition, families who enjoy demonstrating their creativity can select from a range of media, such as Canon's Magnetic Photo paper (bit.ly/34vyKSF) for personalising fridge magnets or Restickable Photo paper (bit.ly/34qGbdM) for decorating walls, mirrors, laptops or phone covers. From work and play, the Canon PIXMA G-Series MegaTank printers can accommodate everything needed for versatile and productive printing.

"Canon is dedicated to continuously develop its product range using integrated technology to support our customers' evolving needs; The extended PIXMA G-Series Mega Tank range of dynamic and high-volume printers continue to maximize productivity and boost creativity with a cost-efficient printing solution. Producing sharp and crisp prints, this range can satisfy a versatile mix of requirements, from those working from home who may need to print long, text-heavy documents, to those embracing home crafts with their families. We are proud to offer the African market a solution featuring an intuitive combination of technology, value, and creativity in multiple printing roles, said Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa".

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss health minister says new COVID-19 measures likely to last long time

New Swiss restrictions slated to be announced on Wednesday to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19 will likely be in place a long time, Health Minister Alain Berset said on Monday, as new infections hit 17,440 over the weekend.What were pre...

Fearing bypoll loss, BJP engaging in "bargaining game": Nath

A day after a Congress MLA joined the BJP, the partys Madhya Pradesh unit president Kamal Nath on Monday hit out at the saffron outfit, saying due to its imminent rout in the upcoming assembly bypolls, it is engaging in game of bargaining a...

Rallies in Darjeeling favouring and opposing Bimal Gurung's return to the hills

Days after erstwhile Gorkha Janamukti Morcha supremo Bimal Gurung surfaced in Kolkata after being in hiding for three years, Darjeeling hills witnessed rallies by his supporters and detractors welcoming him and opposing his return respectiv...

Soccer-Talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Talking-points from the weekends Serie A matchesHOW LONG CAN JUVENTUS REMAIN UNDER CONSTRUCTION For the second weekend in a row, Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw in Serie A by a team they would routinely expect to beat while coach Andrea Pi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020