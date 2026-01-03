Devastating Fire at Swiss Ski Resort Leaves Families in Agony

The townsfolk of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, are grappling with the profound aftermath of a devastating fire that tore through a popular bar, killing 40 and injuring 119. As families anxiously await identification of their missing loved ones, the tragedy has cast a pall over the ski resort community.

Sixteen-year-old Arthur Brodard remains among the missing after the blaze erupted during New Year's celebrations. His mother, Laetitia Brodard, voiced her heartbreak, urging authorities for answers as families supply DNA samples, necessitated by severe identification challenges posed by the tragedy.

Investigators suspect that sparkling candles ignited the fire late Thursday night. The Valais regional government has pledged to investigate regulatory adherence, including ceiling materials and emergency measures, and has not ruled out potential legal repercussions.