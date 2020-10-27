Left Menu
Development News Edition

AI Show returns with experts debating AI’s role in NZ future economy

Creator of the AI Show and founder of the AI accelerator, NewZealand.ai, Justin Flitter, says the event programme has become an important place for discussion and it’s good to be back with an event where people can swap ideas face to face:

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 27-10-2020 08:02 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 08:02 IST
AI Show returns with experts debating AI’s role in NZ future economy
Justin Flitter says New Zealand’s profile is growing because of strong leadership during the pandemic and this gives us the opportunity to build our reputation as AI innovators. Image Credit: Max Pixel

On Wednesday 28th October the AI Show returns with experts debating AI's fundamental role in New Zealand's future economy.

Among those leading the discussion is Sam Daish, from Qrious, who will look at why AI is critical for New Zealand, Vikash Kumar will talk about the importance of an ethical foundation and Dr Lena Waizenegger from AUT will discuss leveraging the potential of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to reduce costs, increase productivity and improve compliance.

Creator of the AI Show and founder of the AI accelerator, NewZealand.ai, Justin Flitter, says the event programme has become an important place for discussion and it's good to be back with an event where people can swap ideas face to face:

"This is such an important discussion for New Zealand and our future. We have the opportunity to focus on this technology and become leaders as the world continues to grapple with uncertainty.

"While it hasn't been great not being able to meet, the AI sector has still been busy and I can't emphasise how important this show is - it's happening as we all look at how the future will be post-Covid and AI is going to place a massive role."

NewZealand.ai has held over 25 events in the last three years, including the AI Show and AI Day, with thousands of attendees including entrepreneurs, academics, corporations, investors and others just fascinated with this space.

Justin Flitter says New Zealand's profile is growing because of strong leadership during the pandemic and this gives us the opportunity to build our reputation as AI innovators.

"AI is steadily touching almost every aspect of life and it has huge potential to grow productivity, as well as address many of the issues we are already dealing with in a Covid world.

"The more New Zealand can be seen as a leader in AI the more we will be able to build a part of the economy that is high value, high tech and fit for years to come as we recover."

The AI Show will be at The Generator, 12 Madden Street, Auckland, on Wednesday 28th October from 6.00 pm with an impressive line-up of speakers:

Sam Daish, Head of AI and Data Science, Qrious

Matt Bishop, Founder and Managing Director, BVT Engineering, and Chris Matthew, RnD Team lead

Oliver Catterson, Software Engineer, Aider.ai

Vikash Kumar, Manager of Data Science, NZTA

Dr Lena Waizenegger, Lecturer in Business Information Systems, AUT

Danu Abeysuriya, CTO Rush Digital

Tane van der Boon, Co-Founder of MAU163

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jamie Foxx mourns sister DeOndra Dixon's demise with emotional note

American actor Jamie Foxx has a heavy heart after the death of his younger sister. The 52-year-old comedian revealed the news via Instagram on Monday local time, posting a black-and-white image of himself with DeOndra Dixon, writing in the ...

Rugby-Barrett excited at chance to win Bledisloe Cup in Australia

Not securing the Bledisloe Cup before leaving New Zealand rankles with the All Blacks, fullback Beauden Barrett said on Tuesday, but it does offer the twice World Player of the Year the opportunity of breaking new ground in Australia.The 29...

US announces planned $2.37 billion weapon sale to Taiwan

The Trump administration on Monday notified Congress of plans for a 2.37 billion sale of Harpoon missile systems to Taiwan just hours after Beijing announced sanctions on US defence contractors, including Boeing, the lead contractor on the ...

Judge refuses to block 'No Boycott of Israel' measure

A federal judge on Monday threw out a lawsuit in which a Muslim civil rights group sought to block the state of Maryland from enforcing its ban on contracting with businesses that boycott Israel. US District Judge Catherine Blake didnt reac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020