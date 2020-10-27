Korean manufacturing industry collaborates with TradeIndia to initiate Virtual Korea Sourcing Fair 2020 (G-Fair)

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In a remarkable display of international camaraderie and business cooperation, TradeIndia, one of India's leading B2B online marketplaces, has joined hands with the organizers of the Korean G-Fair 2020, namely, the provincial government of Gyeonggi-do & Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator. G-Fair - Korea Sourcing Fair is now reaching its 12th edition, is the largest Korean SME expo that features the best of innovation and technology originating from the Province of Gyeonggi, South Korea.

To that end, TradeIndia will facilitate the virtual transmission of this much-anticipated business spectacle for the benefit of the Indian small-business sector on its flagship digital platform. This will not only enable Indian SMEs and MSMEs to connect and interact with their Korean compeers but will also ensure the emergence of South Korea as an important strategic global business partner for India in the aftermath of the Indo-Chinese fallout. The marquee trade exposition will feature over 120 South Korean manufacturers and suppliers exhibiting 500+ products ranging from diverse verticals such as Electrical & Electronics, Industrial Building Materials, Consumer Products & Kitchenware, and Beauty & Wellness.

The event will be conducted via a vibrant virtual interface with one-to-one video meetings, digital product display amid a virtual business environment. This will assist in paving a unique platform for both exhibitors and visitors from the two nations to attend and interact from the comfort of their homes/offices. The esteemed tie-up between the Korean business community and TradeIndia is slated to extend a larger-than-life impression to the virtual event. The seminal business congregation will further provide a comprehensive boost to the Indian SME and MSME sector in this post-COVID normal.

It will also allow small and medium scale enterprises from both countries to reap the benefits of duty-free imports owing to the landmark CEPA trade agreement finalized between India and South Korea. "We are proud to host the vibrant Korean business community by catalyzing the G-Fair - Korea Sourcing Fair 2020 along with the Korean government and the Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator. With the cognizance of the transformed times, we are helping them virtually conduct the event through our cutting-edge digital platform. This bilateral business confluence is set to herald a plethora of advantages for the SMEs and MSMEs of both countries," said Sandip Chhettri, COO, TradeIndia, while commenting on the trade expo.

"Through mutual cooperation and collaborative efforts, the Indian small business sector in partnership with their Korean counterparts will be able to gather much-needed market momentum in this evolving business world. The coveted event will also bode an amazing opportunity for South Korea to emerge as one of India's most strategic business allies in the Asia-Pacific region," he added. "The 12th edition of this marquee business confluence is posed to up the ante further, in terms of cementing new waves of international business prospects and joint ventures. We are grateful to our Indian collaborators, TradeIndia, who in very little time have effectively readied their state-of-the-art platform for this event. The Korean manufacturing Industry which is held in high stature globally looks forward to optimizing this promising tie-up for the inclusive benefit of both nations," said Janesh Nair, Regional Director, Gyeonggi Business Center (Mumbai) Representative office of the Provincial Government of Gyeonggi-do Korea, while speaking on the event.

"Moreover, our country is quite excited about the lucrative opportunity to become a crucial business cohort of the Indian SME and MSME sector. Through equal participation and resource-sharing, both the countries are well-equipped to ascend to great business heights and achievements," Janesh Nair added. The G-Fair Korea expo 2020 will be held on 5 and 6 November from 9:00-17:00 (IST) GMT + 5:30.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)