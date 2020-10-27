Hubilo raises USD 4.5 mn from Lightspeed

Hubilo, a global virtual events platform, has raised USD 4.5 million (about Rs 33.2 crore) in funding, led by venture capital firm Lightspeed. Marquee tech angels, including Girish Mathrubootham (CEO Freshworks), Nishant Rao (ex-CEO LinkedIn India), Jonathan Boutelle (Co-founder, Slideshare), and Abinash Tripathy (CEO Helpshift) also participated in the seed funding round, Hubilo said in a statement late Monday night.

The company, which started its journey amidst the COVID crisis in April, has grown over 40X organically and is projected to exceed USD 10 million in booking run rate and host over one million attendees in the next few months, it added. The USD 800 billion global events industry was one of the hardest hit by COVID-19 but organisers are migrating online rapidly and also expanding their attendee base.

Hubilo said it is building a 'system of record' for virtual events. On one end, Hubilo offers gamified experiences to increase attendee engagement, and on the other end, it offers deep integrations with platforms such as Marketo and Salesforce to provide actionable insights to organisers and sponsors and they can see the return on investment from their event-related budgets. Customers like the United Nations, Roche, Informa Markets, Tech In Asia, Fortune and GITEX are already using Hubilo for their events, the statement said.

"Our vision is to build the world's smartest platform for virtual events that brings Experience + Intelligence together. While the revenue growth has been phenomenal, what excites us most is re-imagining and leading the marketing stack that will emerge around virtual events and unlocking massive value for key stakeholders such as CMOs, event organisers and sponsors," Vaibhav Jain, Founder and CEO of Hubilo, said.