Alia Bhatt invests in lifestyle firm Nykaa

Nykaa was founded in 2012 by Falguni Nayar, who is married to KKR India head Sanjay Nayar. Nykaa provides a curated range of beauty products for women and since then expanded to fashion and men's wellness and grooming.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 14:16 IST
Alia Bhatt invests in lifestyle firm Nykaa
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Omnichannel lifestyle retailer Nykaa on Tuesday said Hindi film actress Alia Bhatt has made a personal investment in it through a secondary transaction for an undisclosed amount. Nykaa was founded in 2012 by Falguni Nayar, who is married to KKR India head Sanjay Nayar.

Nykaa provides a curated range of beauty products for women and since then expanded to fashion and men's wellness and grooming. As an omnichannel lifestyle retailer, it claims over 5 million monthly active users and handles over 1.5 million orders a month, hawking over 1,500 brands and over 1.3 lakh products, available on its website, app and stores.

Apart from the omnichannel presence, its products are sold across 70 stores. While Nykaa Men offers beauty and grooming products, Nykaa Pro caters to all professional beauty needs with special access and offers, and Nykaa Beauty is its in-house beauty products offering cosmetics across lips, eyes, face, and nails.

It also has a skin and body care range apart from bath & body collection, naturals, and fine fragrances.

