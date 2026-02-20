Left Menu

Nykaa Unveils Global Skincare Sensation: medicube Debuts in India

Nykaa, India's top beauty platform, has launched medicube's clinically-proven skincare range in India. Known for its results-focused formulations, medicube offers innovative products tailored for various skin concerns. This strategic debut strengthens Nykaa's role in curating leading Korean beauty products for Indian consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 14:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nykaa, a leading beauty and lifestyle powerhouse in India, has announced the launch of medicube, a globally acclaimed skincare brand renowned for its results-oriented approach and viral skincare solutions.

With its clinically backed formulations and strategic partnership with APR Corporation, medicube is now poised for a revolutionary omnichannel debut on Nykaa's platform and select retail spaces. Focused on real skin issues such as pores, pigmentation, and hydration, medicube has cultivated a cult following worldwide for its high-performance formulas showcasing dramatic before-and-after results.

The brand's entry bolsters Nykaa's credibility as a key player in the K-beauty revolution in India, expanding access to cutting-edge, performance-driven skincare. Featuring essential products like the Collagen Night Wrapping Mask and the Zero Blackhead Deep Cleansing Oil, medicube introduces a comprehensive skincare routine designed to elevate skin health and radiance across Indian markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

