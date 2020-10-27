Left Menu
Development News Edition

Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future Through Citizenship by Investment in Dominica

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commonwealth of Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Unit (CBIU) is partnering with the Times of India to bring to light all the benefits that come with being an economic citizen of Dominica. By acknowledging the potential growth opportunities for the island nation through private investment, the country offers a myriad of facilities and benefits to investors and their families.

PTI | London | Updated: 27-10-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 15:27 IST
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future Through Citizenship by Investment in Dominica

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commonwealth of Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Unit (CBIU) is partnering with the Times of India to bring to light all the benefits that come with being an economic citizen of Dominica. On October 30th, 2020 at 2:30 PM IST, the publication will speak to the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, the Prime Minister of Dominica, about why the island remains a top destination for many investors. His Excellency Emmanuel Nanthan, the Head of the CBI Unit will also present a step-by-step guide into the application process. Acknowledging unexpected border closures and the collapse of social systems in light of COVID-19, the Government of Dominica announced changes amidst the pandemic this year to increase the attractiveness of its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme for the entire family. The country's CBI Unit expanded the concept of "qualifying dependants", whereby the main applicant can now include all family comprising of spouse, children, siblings, parents and grandparents in one application at the time of submission. "Dominica is a flourishing nation, where opportunities for private investment abound, whether it be in the tourism sector, infrastructure, or climate resilience. The country's Citizenship by Investment Programme is but one way to access Dominica's myriad options to grow a thriving business," states the Times of India.

Since 1993, Dominica, also known as the Nature Isle of the Caribbean, has been welcoming new citizens through opportunities of private investments. The CBI Programme is a scheme that awards citizenship to those who have passed stringent due diligence to make a significant contribution to the nation's economy. By acknowledging the potential growth opportunities for the island nation through private investment, the country offers a myriad of facilities and benefits to investors and their families. "Not only do successful investors achieve the rights to live, work and study in a beautiful and stable country like Dominica, but they also open doors to the world for them and their family," says Micha Emmett, the CEO of CS Global Partners. CS Global Partners is a world-leading government marketing firm and law advisory headquartered in London. Emmett will also be a guest at the webinar this week. Those who wish to register for the webinar can do so by clicking here. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1320554/Investment_In_Dominica.jpg pr@csglobalpartners.com www.csglobalpartners.com PWR PWR

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Man attacks TV actress with knife in Mumbai

A man allegedly stabbed a TV actress with a knife in suburban Andheri after she turned down his marriage proposal, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place around 9 pm on Monday in Versova area of Andheri when actress Malvi Malhotra ...

2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

-President Donald Trump revealed in one of his signature achievements on Monday at a White House ceremony to celebrate U.S. Senate confirmation of his third Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, eight days before the election - With jus...

India, US ink defence pact; Pompeo says US stands with India, mentions killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley

India and the US signed the landmark defense pact, BECA, that will allow the sharing of high-end military technology, geospatial maps and classified satellite data between their militaries as the two countries held a high-level dialogue on ...

Nearly 6,000 Afghan civilians killed or wounded in 2020 - UN

Nearly 6,000 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in the first nine months of the year as heavy fighting between government forces and Taliban insurgents rages on despite efforts to find peace, the United Nations said on Tuesday. From Ja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020