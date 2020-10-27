Left Menu
Ankhi Das quits Facebook

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 18:46 IST
Ankhi Das, Facebook's head of public policy who was in the eye of storm over alleged bias in blocking of hate content on the social media platform, has quit the company

"Ankhi has decided to step down from her role in Facebook to pursue her interest in public service. Ankhi was one of our earliest employees in India and played an instrumental role in the growth of the company and its services over the last 9 years," Ajit Mohan, Managing Director India of Facebook, said in an e-mailed statement.

