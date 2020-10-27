Left Menu
Development News Edition

Companies Turn to Avril's Mindfulness Training During Covid-19 Pandemic

The need for mindfulness classes and programs have snowballed since the Covid-19 pandemic and many companies have turned to Corporate Mindfulness Programmes to help employees combat stress, increase productivity, enhance creativity, improve teamwork, health and well-being.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 27-10-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 19:20 IST
Companies Turn to Avril's Mindfulness Training During Covid-19 Pandemic
The 14th Dalai Lama with Avril Q. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The need for mindfulness classes and programs have snowballed since the Covid-19 pandemic and many companies have turned to Corporate Mindfulness Programmes to help employees combat stress, increase productivity, enhance creativity, improve teamwork, health and well-being. Fortune 500 companies like Google, Goldman Sachs, GE, Apple, Aetna, SAP, Ford and Nike have been using mindfulness for years, but now even smaller companies in India and abroad are joining the Mindfulness bandwagon to help employees reap the massive benefits that this ancient technique offers. One of the best-known Mindfulness coaches in the country Avril Q has been leading this effort by holding Mindfulness classes online for companies in India and abroad. Avril's online corporate mindfulness programme "Mind Your Business" has become very popular with big and small businesses in India and abroad because it delivers important benefits like increased productivity, reduced stress, enhanced creativity, better teamwork, improved health and well being etc. Avril Q is one of India's leading Tibetian Meditation and Life Transformation Coaches and has studied mindfulness theory and practise for over 12 years from teachers like Lama Zopa Rinpoche, Dzongsar Khyentse Rinpoche and Ling Rinpoche. She was initiated into Tantra by the Dalai Lama in 2014. "The busier you are the more you need mindfulness. Mindfulness should no longer be considered a 'nice-to-have' for executives. It's a 'must-have' - a way to keep our brains healthy, to enable effective decision-making capabilities, and to protect ourselves from toxic stress," said A Harvard Business Review. Germany's SAP evaluated success of a mindfulness program by putting a dollar value on the improvement in critical areas like focus, collaboration and decreased stress and they found a 200 per cent ROI.

"Companies are realising that the return on investment in Mindfulness Training is exponential," said Avril. "The Mindfulness module devised by Avril Q is the key to unleashing the full capacity of your human resources. It's a must for all organisations for unmatched growth, productivity and efficiency," said Dr Farhad Arora, COO of the Media Division of the USD 7 billion Darwin Platform Group of Companies. Avril's online mindfulness classes are very cost-effective and the programmes can be custom designed for the needs of the organisation, be it companies, schools, colleges, hospitals and even individuals.

For Avril's Mindfulness Programmes contact - +91 9916515374. Email - avril@avrilsqs.com This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Also Read: Britannia steps up investment in Tamil Nadu to Rs 550 cr

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

FCC wants to require ID of foreign-government sponsored U.S. programs

The Federal Communications Commission FCC said Tuesday it had voted to advance rules that would require new public disclosures of broadcast television and radio content sponsored or provided by foreign governments.The proposed requirements ...

Greek navy vessel, container ship collide off Piraeus port

A Portuguese-flagged container vessel collided with a Greek navy minehunter off the Greek port of Piraeus early on Tuesday, seriously damaging the Greek ship, authorities said.TV images showed the navy vessel Kallisto tilting on its side an...

Sweden reports record daily rise in new COVID-19 cases

Sweden, whose light-touch pandemic strategy has gained global attention, registered 1,870 new coronavirus cases on October 23, the highest since the start of the pandemic, Health Agency statistics showed on Tuesday.The increase compares wit...

Democrats push into Trump country as Biden visits Georgia, Bloomberg funds Texas ads

Just a week ahead of the Nov. 3 election, President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will criss-cross the country on Tuesday in an intense day of campaigning, with Biden making a thrust into traditional Republican territory in a show of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020