Food Ingredients India & Health Ingredients (Fi India & Hi) and ProPak India draws to a successful close in their virtual editions

New Delhi/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): The virtual editions of Food Ingredients India & Health Ingredients (Fi India & Hi) and ProPak India expos, the Indian sub-continent most comprehensive B2B shows for food, health and packaging by Informa Markets in India concluded on a high note last week. While Fi India & Hi offered the industry an opportunity to source high-quality ingredients, ProPak India brought within its domain, packaging solutions for products such as medicines, cosmetics, appliances, industrial systems, and machinery, among others.

The inauguration of the virtual expos was marked by the presence of Rita Teotia, Chairperson - FSSAI; Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, and Rahul Deshpande, Group Director - Ingredients Portfolio, Informa Markets in India. "Some of the current necessities for the industry are spreading awareness and capitalizing on food ingredients, processing, and packaging market; produce more variety of high-yield crops, upgrading technology, and more refinement in terms of trade policies especially for small-scale industries. The demand side disruption brought by COVID-19 has completely changed the behavioural patterns of the consumers which has brought more opportunities in the immunity and health sectors. Eventually, India is also likely to see plenty of opportunities stemming from the Government of India's Atmanirbharta Scheme as it will help create a favorable environment for the industry. Fi India & Hi and ProPak India in their virtual avatar this year offered an international showcase of food processing and packaging technology and food ingredients that helped leverage India's wide-ranging and large raw material base for food processing industries," said Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India at the virtual editions of both, of Food Ingredients India & Health Ingredients (Fi India & Hi) and ProPak India.

These digital events were a part of the Informa Markets in India's 'Virtual B2B celebration', a powerful array of digital expos and e-conferences in the month of September & October 2020. The initiative of the Virtual B2B Celebrations helped relevant communities, and businesses overcome the limitations of lockdown, achieve business goals, and provide a powerful edge as the economy readies itself to get back on track.

Fi India and Hi and ProPak India Virtual expo received support by the Association of Food Scientists & Technologists (INDIA) (AFST - Mumbai Chapter), Indian Flexible Packaging & Folding CartonManufacturers Association (IFCA), Authentication Solution Providers' Association (ASPA), All India Food Processors' Association (AIFPA), SIES School of Packaging, Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT), Suman Consultants, Health Foods and Dietary Supplements Association (HADSA) and brought together renowned brands, consultants, business experts, and key government officials pertaining to the food, health and packaging communities. Fi India and Hi

The Fi India and Hi virtual expo featured key brands such as Ajanta Chemical Industries, Ajanta Food Products Company, Azelis (India) Private Ltd, Brenntag Ingredients (India) Pvt Ltd, Cargill India Pvt Ltd, Gujarat Enterprise, Hexagon Nutrition Pvt Ltd, Mintel (Consulting) India Pvt Ltd, Roquette India Pvt Ltd, and Universal Oleoresins. The products at the expo comprise food and health ingredients, Spice Oils, Oleoresins, Natural Color, plant-based specialty food, and nutrition ingredients, etc

The expo hosted a two-day conference with renowned Global speakers that discussed topics such as - 'A healthy hearty breakfast: Innovation through formulation'; 'The plant-based revolution and the opportunity for India'; 'Impact of Consumer Behavior on Nutraceutical Industry- Amidst and post-pandemic'; 'Current Trends & Future Prospective in Plant-Based Supplements & Extracts'; 'Health and wellness in a post-COVID-19 world'; 'Blockchain in Food Industry'; 'New ingredients and their application in food products curated by AFSTI'; 'Start-Ups in Ingredients', 'Nutrava Citrus Fiber- A Clean Label Solution'; 'Boon of Plant-Based Solutions - Focus on Plant Proteins, Sugar Alternatives & High-Quality Carbs'; 'Bright, Better & New Look to Your Edible Products' to name a few. ProPak India

ProPak Virtual Expo featured companies such as - V-Shapes, Koch Pac-System / Uhlmann India Pvt Ltd, Mespack India, and Emerge Glass. It comprised products ranging from integrated processing of a product to final packaging of the products for Food, Pharma, Personal Care, Cosmetics, Industrial and consumer goods industry. ProPak too included a two-day conference that ran parallelly with Fi India and Hi conference. It highlighted topics such as 'Dehydration Technology & Global Opportunities'; 'Collaboration & Technology Transfer opportunities under Atmanirbhar Bharat'; 'Challenges And Opportunities From Corona Pandemic'; 'Regulations and sustainable packaging' to name a few.

With the recent announcement by the GOI to restart physical exhibitions with strict guidelines, Informa Markets in India is all set to bring in the 14th edition of the Food Ingredients & Health Ingredients (Fi India & Hi) as well as the third edition of ProPak India on December 8th-10th, 2020 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The co-located expos rotate annually between India's two promising food hubs i.e Mumbai and the Delhi-NCR region.