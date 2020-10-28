Left Menu
A Moving Scam Reported through Online Search Engine, FIR Filed

Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd. has lodged the FIR against Moving Scam operating under the name of Agarwal Packers and Movers in Amrutahalli Police Station, Bangalore vide FIR No 0202/2020 dated 21 October 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 17:50 IST
Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd. logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd. has lodged the FIR against Moving Scam operating under the name of Agarwal Packers and Movers in Amrutahalli Police Station, Bangalore vide FIR No 0202/2020 dated 21 October 2020. The complaint was registered, when goods were not traceable through any means. As of now, one accused has been arrested by Bangalore Police and they are proceeding for further investigation.

According to the victim, he booked a company named Agarwal Packers and Movers to relocate his household goods from Bellary to Bangalore after searching the leading packers and movers on Google Search Engine. When he didn't receive the goods after a few days of the predefined delivery date, he tried calling to the concerned customer support and didn't get any positive revert from them. They even asked to pay a huge amount for the recovery of his goods. Later on, he tried to find out the contact details of customer care of Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd. and he was shocked to know that his goods were not booked with the original company and he was trapped by the fraud moving company.

Keeping in concern the pain of customers becoming victims of Moving Scams operating on their names, Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd. filed a complaint in the Bangalore Police Station against the fake company. These disheartening incidences are occurring every day as thousands of fake moving companies are operating and are listed on Google Search Engine and Google Maps under the name similar or identical to the moving brand Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd.

According to the study, everyday around 60-65 customers out of 5500 to 6000 customers get cheated and lose their hard-earned possession on the verge of approaching the wrong name and sometimes being asked to pay a huge amount for recovery of their goods. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

