Similipal National Park to reopen for visitors from November 1

The Similipal National Park in Odisha will reopen for tourists from November 1 amid strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols, the authorities of the park announced on Wednesday. The sanctuary in Mayurbhanj district was closed for visitors since last week of March.

Travellers will have to follow COVID-19 protocols like maintaining social distancing norms, using sanitisers and wearing masks to prevent the viral spread, the STR authorities said. The Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) said in a statement that visitors would be allowed entry through Kaliami and Pithabata checkpoints between 6 am and 9 am.

However, those wishing to stay overnight inside the sanctuary area may be allowed to do so by making online booking through www.ecotourodisha.com, the statement said. A tourist guide will be provided in each vehicle at the entry point.

Day visitors have been advised to come out of the sanctuary area by 3 pm, it said. The situation inside the tiger reserve shall be reviewed from time to time considering the pandemic, the statement said.

The National Park attracts a large number of visitors for its flora and fauna, breathtaking waterfalls, rare black melanistic tigers and wildlife along with vast green meadows.