U.S. goods trade deficit shrinks in September

The United States' trade deficit in goods narrowed sharply in September as exports increased, sealing expectations for record economic growth in the third quarter.

The goods trade deficit decreased 4.5% to $79.4 billion last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Exports of goods rose $3.2 billion, while in imports fell $0.5 billion. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Marguerita Choy)