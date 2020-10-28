U.S. goods trade deficit shrinks in September

U.S. goods trade deficit shrinks in SeptemberReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-10-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 18:09 IST
The United States' trade deficit in goods narrowed sharply in September as exports increased, sealing expectations for record economic growth in the third quarter.
The goods trade deficit decreased 4.5% to $79.4 billion last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Exports of goods rose $3.2 billion, while in imports fell $0.5 billion. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
