CWC gets BIS certification award for anti-corruption measures

Central Warehousing Corporation has received certification from Bureau of Indian Standard for setting up and implementing anti-corruption management system in the company.

Central Warehousing Corporation has received certification from Bureau of Indian Standard for setting up and implementing anti-corruption management system in the company. Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) became the first Central Public Sector Undertaking in India to be awarded certification ISO:37001, a company statement said.

The award was conferred upon Chief Vigilance Officer of CWC Pranai Prabhakar, IRTS by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari. ISO:37001 is meant for establishing, implementing and maintaining an Anti-Bribery Management System in the organisation, the statement said.

"It is exhibitive of our sustained resolve and commitment to contain corruption as per the directives and thrust of the government," Prabhakar said. The certification coincided with the celebration of Vigilance Awareness Week, starting from October 27.

