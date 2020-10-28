Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equitable share to be reduced by R209.7 billion in next three FY

In this regard, Treasury said rural provinces, which are more dependent on transfers from the national government, are likely to be more affected than urban provinces with additional revenue sources. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-10-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 19:25 IST
Equitable share to be reduced by R209.7 billion in next three FY
“To respond to the planned adjustments to expenditure, all provinces will need to reprioritize and increase efficiency,” Treasury said.  Image Credit: Pixabay

In an effort to manage the effect of reductions in planned expenditure, relative to the 2020 Budget, the provincial equitable share will be reduced by R209.7 billion in the next three financial years.

The share will be cut by R60 billion in the 2021/22 financial year, R85.6 billion in 2022/23, and R64.1 billion in 2023/24.

"These reductions include compensation reductions announced in the 2020 Budget and in this Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), which account for about 85% of the total and reductions to conditional grants of R12.1 billion," said Treasury.

In this regard, Treasury said rural provinces, which are more dependent on transfers from the national government, are likely to be more affected than urban provinces with additional revenue sources.

"The current review of the provincial equitable share formula will include refinements to assist in addressing the costs associated with service delivery in rural and urban locations.

"To respond to the planned adjustments to expenditure, all provinces will need to reprioritize and increase efficiency," Treasury said.

Transfers to local government are expected to be reduced by R17.7 billion, including R14.5 billion from the local government equitable share, R2.7 billion from the general fuel levy, and R569 million in direct conditional grants.

Treasury said the majority of municipalities increased wages by 6.3% from July 2020 in line with their existing multi-year wage agreement. The implications of these reductions will be set out in more detail in the 2021 Budget Review.

Additionally, underperforming programs will be revisited.

"For example, some cities receiving the public transport network grant have not launched their integrated public transport networks.

"Over the MTEF period, at least two more poorly performing cities will be suspended from this grant and the remaining cities will be required to reduce costs and demonstrate their effectiveness to remain funded," reveals the MTBPS.

Housing grants

Several changes are proposed to the structure of conditional human settlements grants over the medium term.

The title deeds restoration grant will end in 2020/21. The grant established mechanisms, processes, and capacity within each province to help eradicate the backlog in providing title deeds to subsidized houses delivered before 2014.

Treasury said funds from this grant will be shifted back into the human settlements development grant from 2021/22, which will in turn fund these eradication initiatives.

Once a province has cleared its backlog, "it can allocate the remaining funds to other projects within the grant".

Following an allocation in the 2019 Budget, a component within the human settlements development grant and the urban settlements development grant was allocated a minimum amount for informal settlement upgrades, in partnership with communities.

From the 2021/22 financial year, new informal settlements upgrading partnership grants will be introduced for provinces and metros.

The design of this grant, states the document, incorporates lessons learned, which include requirements for informal settlement upgrading strategies and planning individual upgrading projects with communities.

"To ensure fair funding allocations to each province, the provincial equitable share formula is updated annually to reflect demographic changes. This formula is under review, in collaboration with Provincial Treasuries, although no changes are proposed this year," the document reads.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Infosys completes acquisition of Blue Acorn iCi

IT services firm Infosys on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of Blue Acorn iCi. Infosys had, earlier this month, announced inking a pact to acquire Blue Acorn iCi - a digital customer experience, commerce and analytics servic...

UN chief hails Republic of Korea’s vow to achieve carbon neutrality

The UN chief was very encouraged by President Moon Jae-ins announcement on Wednesday of South Koreas commitment to get to net zero emissions by this date, according to a statement issued by his Spokesperson. Secretary-General antonioguter...

Good mental health, better sleep for physically active people

In the middle of the pandemic this spring, researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology NTNU conducted a survey among members of Kondis, a Norwegian fitness training organization. Since this survey was sent out in the m...

Trump supporters delayed in the cold after rally

Throngs of people who attended a campaign rally held by President Donald Trump at a Nebraska airport had to wait around in frigid weather for hours after it ended before they could get back to their cars. Thousands attended the Tuesday nigh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020