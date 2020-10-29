Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street sinks 3%, Dow at late July lows as pandemic surges

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 939.13 points, or 3.42%, to 26,524.06, the S&P 500 lost 119.26 points, or 3.52%, to 3,271.42 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 426.48 points, or 3.73%, to 11,004.87. Of the 206 S&P 500 companies that have reported third-quarter earnings so far, about 83% have topped expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 01:32 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 01:32 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street sinks 3%, Dow at late July lows as pandemic surges

U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday, with the Dow closing at lows last seen in late July, as coronavirus cases soared globally and investors also worried about the possibility of a contested U.S. presidential election next week. The spiraling pandemic and Washington's failure to reach a deal on new fiscal stimulus before the Nov. 3 election drove all three stock indexes to close almost 3% lower.

Twelve U.S. states set records for hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, while Germany and France announced plans to shut large swathes of public life for a month as the pandemic surged across Europe. "Obviously the virus is out of control. It's spiking, it's bad," said Eric Kuby, chief investment officer at North Star Investment Management Corp in Chicago. "The concept that ... it’s going to disappear is just a faulty assumption."

Shares of hotels, airlines and other companies sensitive to COVID-19-related turmoil sank. The S&P 1500 airlines index and leisure related stocks fell, and the energy index slid as oil prices tumbled on fears of a deeper drop in fuel demand. With just six days to the election, Wall Street's fear gauge spiked to its highest level since June 15. Concerns that a winner might not be declared the night of Nov. 3 also spurred the wide sell-off.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump nationally by 10 percentage points, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling, but the competition is tighter in swing states, which will decide the victor. Investors are worried about various potential outcomes: that the election may be contested; a "blue wave" gives Biden a victory and his Democrats control of Congress; or that Trump gets re-elected, said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"As people run through the likely scenarios of what could happen with the election, there's no short-term good answer," he said. Losses were broad-based with technology stocks weighing the most.

The Big Tech companies - Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook - which are due to report results on Thursday, all fell about 3% or more, weighing the most on the S&P 500. Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 939.13 points, or 3.42%, to 26,524.06, the S&P 500 lost 119.26 points, or 3.52%, to 3,271.42 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 426.48 points, or 3.73%, to 11,004.87.

Of the 206 S&P 500 companies that have reported third-quarter earnings so far, about 83% have topped expectations, according to Refinitiv data. But earnings on average are expected to fall 14.8% from a year earlier. Microsoft Corp's quarterly results surpassed analysts targets, benefiting from a pandemic-driven shift to working from home and online learning. Its shares, however, fell about 4% after rising nearly 35% so far this year.

General Electric Co was one bright spot, jumping 8% after posting a surprise quarterly profit and a positive cash flow on the back of cost cuts and improvements in its power and renewable energy businesses. GE was the largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

Ahead of U.S. poll, Trump ends a U.S. restriction applying to Israeli settlements

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two sentenced to death in Mali over hotel, restaurant attacks

A Malian court handed a death sentence to a suspected jihadist and his co-defendant on Wednesday, his lawyer said, after he pleaded guilty to shooting five people to death in a 2015 attack and planning two other attacks targeting Westerners...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Couple divided over Trump united in saving illegal immigrants in desertA die-hard Trump supporter and his wife, who despises the U.S. president, are united in a rare mission. For years, Joh...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Coronavirus sweeps through Milans La Scala opera houseThe coronavirus is battering Milans prestigious La Scala opera house, with 18 singers and nine musicians testing positive for the di...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Comedian Jon Stewart to return to TV on Apples streaming serviceFormer Daily Show host Jon Stewart will host and produce a new current affairs series for Apple Incs streaming tele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020