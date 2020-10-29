Equity indices open in the red, Sensex dips by 371 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in red on Thursday with Sensex down by 371.39 points and Nifty down by 96.00 points.

At 9:20 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 371.39 points or 0.93 per cent at 39,537.17 while the Nifty 50 declined by 96.00 points or 0.82 per cent at 11,633.60. (ANI)

Also Read: Sensex rises 254.57 points to close at 39,982.98; Nifty up 82.10 points at 11,762.45.