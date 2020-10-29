Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices open in the red, Sensex dips by 371 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in red on Thursday with Sensex down by 371.39 points and Nifty down by 96.00 points.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 09:56 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 09:35 IST
Equity indices open in the red, Sensex dips by 371 points
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices opened in red on Thursday with Sensex down by 371.39 points and Nifty down by 96.00 points.

At 9:20 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 371.39 points or 0.93 per cent at 39,537.17 while the Nifty 50 declined by 96.00 points or 0.82 per cent at 11,633.60. (ANI)

Also Read: Sensex rises 254.57 points to close at 39,982.98; Nifty up 82.10 points at 11,762.45.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

China shares firm as consumer stocks shine on upbeat earnings

China stocks eked out gains on Thursday, bucking a global selloff, supported by the consumer sector after leading companies posted robust third-quarter earnings. The CSI300 index rose 0.5 to 4,760.90 points at the end of the morning session...

Mohit Talwar Completes Tenure as Max Group Vice Chairman

Tara Singh Vachani becomes Vice Chairperson, Max India. Rajit Mehta to become MD, Max IndiaNew Delhi, Delhi, IndiaNewsVoir Mohit Talwar to continue as MD, Max Financial Services for another year Tara Singh Vachani to transition to Vice Ch...

Philadelphia sets citywide curfew to quell unrest after fatal shooting of Black man

Philadelphia officials imposed a citywide after-dark curfew on Wednesday, seeking to avert a third night of violence amid protests over the fatal police shooting of a Black man wielding a knife and described by family as undergoing a nervou...

2020 US Presidential election to be most expensive in history, expected to cost USD 14 billion

The 2020 Presidential election is turning out to be the most expensive election in history and twice as expensive as the previous presidential election cycle, with the total cost of the election expected to reach an unprecedented USD 14 bil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020