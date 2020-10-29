Equity indices open in the red, Sensex dips by 371 points
Equity benchmark indices opened in red on Thursday with Sensex down by 371.39 points and Nifty down by 96.00 points.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 09:56 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 09:35 IST
At 9:20 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 371.39 points or 0.93 per cent at 39,537.17 while the Nifty 50 declined by 96.00 points or 0.82 per cent at 11,633.60. (ANI)
