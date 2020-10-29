Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTSE 100 edges higher on strong Lloyds Bank, Shell earnings

The export-heavy FTSE 100 index climbed 0.2% with oil major Royal Dutch Shell Plc jumping 3% after posting a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and increasing its dividend. The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.1% after housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Thursday a second national lockdown in Britain was not inevitable, even as a study by Imperial College showed England's COVID-19 infections doubled every nine days.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 14:01 IST
FTSE 100 edges higher on strong Lloyds Bank, Shell earnings

London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Thursday after a three-day selloff as Lloyds Bank and Royal Dutch Shell posted upbeat earnings, although gains were capped by concerns over surging COVID-19 cases and as a stronger pound pressured exporters. The export-heavy FTSE 100 index climbed 0.2% with oil major Royal Dutch Shell Plc jumping 3% after posting a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and increasing its dividend.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.1% after housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Thursday a second national lockdown in Britain was not inevitable, even as a study by Imperial College showed England's COVID-19 infections doubled every nine days. Both the indexes suffered their biggest one-day decline in more than five weeks in the previous session amid a sharp selloff in Europe as Germany and France introduced new lockdowns.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc added 2.5% after the domestic lender posted a forecast-beating quarterly profit, boosted by a home-loan lending boom.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays Uttarakhand HC's order for CBI probe against Chief Minister

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed an order of the Uttarakhand High Court directing the Central Bureau of Investigation to register an FIR against Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on basis of allegations levelled against him. A bench ...

Hindi writer threatens legal action against ‘Mirzapur 2’, claims makers misrepresented his novel

Hindi crime fiction novelist Surendra Mohan Pathak has threatened legal action against the makers of Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur 2 for allegedly misrepresenting his novel Dhabba as sheer porno. In the third episode of season two, vet...

Illegal CIS case: Sebi slaps Rs 1.5-cr fine on Samruddha Jeevan Foods, others

Markets regulator Sebi has imposed a penalty totalling Rs 1.5 crore on Samruddha Jeevan Foods India Limited and three others for mobilising funds from investors through unregistered collective investment schemes. The company offered various...

Philippines reports 1,761 new COVID-19 infections

Manila Philippines, October 29 ANIXinhua The Philippines Department of Health DOH on Thursday reported 1,761 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the countrys total tally to 376,935. The DOH said 740 more patients have recovered, raisi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020