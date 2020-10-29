Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Oil's LPG business goes live on 'Project ePIC' platform for 12,400 distributors

Around 12,400 Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) distributors can now use the IndianOil One mobile app and portal, developed by IBM services.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 14:28 IST
Indian Oil's LPG business goes live on 'Project ePIC' platform for 12,400 distributors
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Around 12,400 Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) distributors can now use the IndianOil One mobile app and portal, developed by IBM services. IOCL and IBM have collaborated to transform the customer experience for millions of IndianOil customers.

The IndianOil One mobile app and portal are part of the company's Project ePIC, an integrated platform for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Distribution Management System (DMS), according to a statement. The platform will ensure real-time updates to inventory, orders, invoices, thereby reducing the time to order fulfilment, it said.

Indian Oil can respond more quickly to customer service requests, including grievances using the platform. It also presents a unified customer experience across various access devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and desktops, read the statement.

Gurmeet Singh, Director, Marketing, IndianOil said that Project ePIC promises to transform the company by infusing 'customer-centricity' as its primary philosophy and take it to the next level in ensuring customer service excellence. "This will ensure quick adaption to our business processes to the requirement of esteemed customer," he added.

Kamal Singhani, Country Managing Partner, Global Business Services, IBM India/South Asia said that it has been a privilege for his company to strategically partner with IndianOil on this path-breaking digital transformation journey to build customer experiences in its downstream business operations."Christened 'Project ePIC' (Electronic Platform for IndianOil customers) is the most prominent digital transformation project managed by IBM globally, in terms of its scale, in the C&P industry. We embarked on this journey not merely to deliver this landmark transformation, but also with a larger purpose to provide essential services to millions, making a massive social impact and contribute to nation-building," he said. (ANI)

Also Read: CRMNEXT Announces Partnership with IDfy for Video Banking Solutions

  • READ MORE ON:
  • CRM

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong stocks end lower tracking overnight Wall Street rout

Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Thursday, following a rout on the Wall Street overnight, but losses were capped by gains for IT and industrials. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 122.20 points, or 0.49, at 24,586.60. The H...

SC stays Uttarakhand HC's order for CBI probe against Chief Minister

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed an order of the Uttarakhand High Court directing the Central Bureau of Investigation to register an FIR against Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on basis of allegations levelled against him. A bench ...

Hindi writer threatens legal action against ‘Mirzapur 2’, claims makers misrepresented his novel

Hindi crime fiction novelist Surendra Mohan Pathak has threatened legal action against the makers of Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur 2 for allegedly misrepresenting his novel Dhabba as sheer porno. In the third episode of season two, vet...

Illegal CIS case: Sebi slaps Rs 1.5-cr fine on Samruddha Jeevan Foods, others

Markets regulator Sebi has imposed a penalty totalling Rs 1.5 crore on Samruddha Jeevan Foods India Limited and three others for mobilising funds from investors through unregistered collective investment schemes. The company offered various...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020